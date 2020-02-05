advertisement

The regularity with which we have to write the next kind of story is a shame, but it is a fact that it is time to warn you again about the presence of a series of sketchy and potentially dangerous apps on Google Play Save. It contains 24 apps for everything from weather to calendar and camera functionality, some of which are malware-loaded and require all kinds of potentially harmful permissions, all of which Google launched in the Play Store – but not before they have around 382 million collected downloads.

Details about these apps come from a report via VPNpro, which says: “Our research has shown that they … demand a huge amount of dangerous permissions, potentially compromising users’ private data. These dangerous permissions include the ability to make calls, take photos and record video, record audio and much more. “

The bottom line of the report is that the apps in question come from a Chinese company that VPNpro says has a history of malware, rogueware and unethical practices. And that these apps also require a large amount of unnecessary and dangerous permissions. One of the company’s apps, the report reports, is called Weather Forecast and was apparently “caught in collecting user data and sending it to a server in China.” Another of the apps in this batch of 24, called Candy Selfie Camera, reportedly requested the following app authorization names:

Access to coarse location (a permission that allows apps to collect the general location of a user via Wi-Fi and / or mobile mobile data)

Access to fine location (even more worrying than the one above. Most apps don’t need this and it’s a permission that gives more exact information about your location)

Camera

Get accounts

Read external storage

Read logs

Read phone state

Write external storage

Another app, Sound Recorder, wanted access to the phone’s camera. We mention all the apps below in an instant, but what is also interesting is the Russian doll-type business structure, the VPNpro report found behind these apps, which traces the report to a Chinese company called Shenzhen HAWK. It is connected to a number of different app developers, with the result that not all apps come from the same identifiable source, making it more difficult to recognize all sketchy apps.

In 2017, the Indian government told its military services to remove a number of Chinese apps from their phones. One of them was Virus Cleaner 2019 – an app that is on this new list below.

Shenzhen HAWK is a subsidiary of a large Chinese electronics giant, partly owned by the TCL Corporation. The 24 apps whose report alerts everyone to come are the following:

Sound recorder

Super cleaner

Virus cleaner 2019

File manager

Joy Launcher

Turbo Browser

Weather forecast

Candy Selfie Camera

Hello VPN, free VPN

Candy Gallery

Calendar Lite

Super battery

Hello security 2019

Netmaster

Puzzle box

Private browser

Hello VPN Pro

World Zoo

Become Crossy!

Soccer pinball machine

Dig it

Laser stop

Roam music

Word Crush

