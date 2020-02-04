advertisement

Canada should stop all trade with China until Beijing adheres to international norms and the rule of law, says Liberal MP John McKay, chair of the House of Commons Public and National Security Committee.

The Toronto region MP’s comments come from the recent establishment of a special all-party committee that is re-evaluating all aspects of Canada-China relations.

The committee was founded on December 10, 2019, exactly one year after China detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for having arrested Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s CFO in early December 2018 at the behest of the United States.

“When it comes to kidnapping Canadian citizens for no reason, you have to be aware that there is no basis for agreements: trade agreements, contractual agreements, diplomatic agreements,” McKay said in an interview.

“The understanding will only last as long as the Chinese government decides to stop, and that’s the end.”

Doing business with the Chinese regime makes Canada vulnerable because Beijing could stop trading at any time without warning, McKay says. He leads Canada’s rapeseed farmers who were hit by a sudden Chinese import embargo of $ 2 billion in March 2019.

Trade should be suspended until China is “ready to comply with the international rule of law and respect for human and civil rights,” he said.

Regarding trade agreements with China, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently signed a bilateral trade agreement that will see China buy more US products and services worth at least $ 200 billion in 2017 over the next two years The agreement also includes a dispute settlement mechanism to ensure full enforceability.

However, according to McKay, such a scenario is unlikely to occur between Canada and China.

“We are a middle power at best, and our leverage is not the same as that of the United States,” he says. “Trump could have a deal in one day, and the next he hits sanctions or trade tariffs, and he can because it is the United States and the world’s largest consumer. And the Chinese have to have access to the American market so that they can come to the table. “

For Canada, McKay says, “You don’t need us to be realistic. Our influence is quite modest, so I don’t know that we should enthusiastically seek a deal with China.”

China’s experts have described Beijing’s aggressive foreign policy measures as “asymmetrical warfare”. McKay describes the regime’s use of this tactic as “unique.”

“It’s all at any time and in any place,” he gives two examples: a Canadian government scientist and her research team from China, who were escorted by RCMP from a laboratory in Winnipeg in July 2019 and are currently under investigation. and the possibility of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei participating in the Canadian 5G network.

“I’m sure Huawei has very good technology,” he adds. “But if the ultimate masters are in Beijing and Beijing wants to know something about someone or something, Huawei has to provide them. “

