Stop throwing snow to settle disputes, says Trail RCMP

Kootenay West had a pile of heavy snow this past weekend

It appears that some locals – adults, not children – resorted to snow jumping as they warmed to the collar this weekend due to disputes over driving and parking.

In fact, Greater Trail RCMP officers were called to two scenes to help resolve the results.

The first case was on Saturday morning only at 9am.

Police received a complaint in Rossland about a scuffle between a 34-year-old driver and a 34-year-old resident in the 2300 block of Thompson Avenue.

“The resident threw a snow shovel into the motor vehicle for allegedly driving fast,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich announced.

“The snow escalated into a men’s exchange of fists. No criminal charges resulted from the incident, but both men were warned of their behavior. “

The second incident was Sunday evening, when two women began arguing over parking in the Warfield community between Trail and Rossland.

“The 38-year-old woman screamed in the dark and threw a snowy shovel at her 41-year-old neighbor,” he said.

“The 41-year-old woman contacted the RCMP for assistance in resolving the situation. The RCMP spoke with both parties and resolved the matter without further incident. “

The public is urged to contact the police for traffic disputes.

“Throwing snow at someone else could result in an assault charge on the offenders,” Wicentowich advised. “Or a load of wrongdoing if a vehicle is damaged as a result.”

