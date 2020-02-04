advertisement

“My client pleads not guilty due to the fact that the bank robbery was a conceptual work of art.”

I drew this cartoon twenty years ago, for a friend who was writing an essay on conceptual art for an art magazine, and, as happened so often in Trump’s time, this which was once a joke has turned into reality. A real artist came into the role of the artist in my cartoon. His name is Karl Haendel. His crime? Not a bank robbery but an image theft – the legal, but nevertheless harmful conceptual theft (aka appropriation) of another of my cartoons, this drawing from the New Yorker from 2006:

This is my original cartoon drawing. Handel took my cartoon and reproduced it exactly on another medium: graphite, as opposed to my pen and ink. He then framed the drawing and hung it on the wall with four other appropriate drawings, and entitled the work “Groupe Mazel Tov”. Ironically, if I reproduced his drawing from my drawing without permission, I would probably have legal problems. To quote Handel’s Wikipedia page, he “appropriates, copies and remakes images in new representations” to “initiate the long process of language construction”. Handel is quoted as saying that as an artist, his role is to “honestly present a vision of the world” which he “believes to be true”. To quote from myself, “As an artist, I created this cartoon to honestly present a vision of the world that I believe to be true.”

Now, I’m not totally ignorant. I have spent a considerable part of my adult life in the art world as a sculptor, and I am fairly well informed on the whole concept of appropriation. I know Sherrie Levine and Richard Prince, Barbara Kruger and Jeff Koons. I know the philosophical foundations of artistic appropriation and I did my reading of Roland Barthes. Here is one of my New York cartoons of the first two thousand:

“This artist is a deeply religious feminist and anti-smoking activist, who made a lot of money in the computer industry before leaving to paint in Paris, where she now lives with her husband and two young daughters.”

I even adapted myself a little:

“Another glass of absinthe – that’s your answer to everything.”

To quote Wikipedia, the art of appropriation is “the use of pre-existing objects or images with little or no transformation applied to them”. It has a venerable history, going back to the cubists, followed, among other things, by the ready-made of Marcel Duchamp (think of a snow shovel hanging in a museum), of the “combine harvesters” of Robert Rauschenberg and the work of artists like Andy Warhol and Jasper Johns. In recent times, many artists have turned to appropriation to amplify theories on the nature of art and comment on social issues.

But it is one thing to understand ownership and another to be appropriate. I discovered Handel’s work for the first time, and my unexpected share, when a friend emailed me a photo of “Mazel Tov Group”. I discovered that no understanding of the theory behind the job could diminish how it irritated me. On a simple and human level, I flew.

A 2019 commentary on Handel’s “Mazel Tov Group”, published in conjunction with his installation at the Henry Art Gallery at the University of Washington, describes my appropriate drawing as “a Jewish-American cartoon of the New Yorker” . The name of the cartoon artist was not found in this description. However, it appears in the lower right corner of the drawing, in the form of my appropriate signature. Is this supposed to fix this?

I guess what is also supposed to fix everything (and, along with several other factors, leaves me without a legal leg) is that Handel would have redrawn my drawing by hand, but, please. . . don’t be too impressed with his ability as a copyist. I’m willing to bet every penny I earned by granting permission to reprint the cartoon in question that Mr. Haendel is, even now, hunched over a light box, tracing someone’s work of art another, maybe even another New York cartoon. (According to the website for the cartoons Attempted Bloggery, Handel has so far appropriated at least twenty-seven New York cartoons.)

The other four appropriate images from the Mazel Tov Group are a portrait of a famous circus clown named Emmett Kelly, an artist standing on an elephant, a whale breaking, and a drawing of the lyrics to Bob Dylan’s “Jokerman”. the juxtaposition of these images is the raison d’être of the piece, but what is also apparent is that this arrangement has an unfortunate consequence for my cartoon (and for the other images too). Presented in a group with the intention of making a sort of cultural, political or artistic declaration on who-knows-what, my caricature ceases to exist as an idea and is reduced to the status of a thing.

We caricaturists know everything about juxtaposition. Juxtaposition is the secret ingredient in most cartoons – for example, a cartoon that combines a Christmas tree and a menorah! If there is one thing I am certain of regarding Handel’s juxtaposition of the five appropriate images in “Mazel Tov Group”, it is this: if I arbitrarily chose a sixth image – say, a meticulously appropriated hand-drawn graphite of a poster advertising the salami of Katz’s deli – and if I were to hang it on a wall with the others, a critic would have no trouble finding a deep meaning in his relationship to the room as a whole.

In my research for this essay, I came across an auction estimate for the “Mazel Tov Group” between forty thousand and sixty thousand dollars. Yes! My original drawing of the “American Jewish themed cartoon of the New Yorker” was purchased a few years ago, for a tiny fraction of that estimate. But, again, it was only the real thing. I’ll get over it. A friend tells me that I should be “flattered” for being used this way. Obviously, I’m not there yet. In the meantime, here is my last thought on this subject:

“It turns out that this is not a Handel. It is an appropriation of an appropriation.”. (TagsToTranslate) David Sipress

