The culture of underpaying or not paying artists is a hidden subsidy for Ireland’s cultural life that is unfair and unsustainable, according to the Arts Council, which is introducing policies on Tuesday to ensure that artists are paid fairly.

Kevin Rafter, chair of the Arts Council, said his new policy, Paying the Artist, aims to “end the idea that it is acceptable to have artists work as a giveaway or to offer work without adequate pay as this is the career an artist could improve in any way ”. He said artists should be paid fairly and fairly for their work.

The local council is responsible for the funding and development of the arts, but does not set any remuneration rates. She will commit to using her position to influence change when Tuesday’s policies are launched at Poetry Ireland headquarters.

“If even successful artists live in such financial insecurity that they cannot live a normal life in Ireland, it will harm our society in the long run.”

The Arts Council only grants scholarships to organizations that pay artists fairly, and promises to focus on paying artists through new funding terms, research, education, advocacy between government and civil society, and a campaign, #PayTheArtist. It is designed to ensure that the code applies to all government agencies, government agencies and local authorities.

Paying the Artist describes principles for dealing fairly with artists in terms of their time, their input and their specialist knowledge, taking into account their status and the value created by their work.

Payment should be made according to best practices, not minimum standards. When it comes to public funds, “fair and equitable remuneration is a question of policy and priority setting and should therefore be taken into account in the budgeting process instead of being budget dependent,” it says in politics.

Outgoing Arts Council director Orlaith McBride said the council would work with artists, their representatives, and resource organizations “to improve the current situation and ensure that artists are no longer paid or are paid for free.” There are differences in wages and contracts between art sectors, but the code sets out the main principles, she said.

Best practice

The policy describes best practices, including openness, transparency, and openness when dealing with artists, and compliance with the phrases, terms, practices, and standards recommended by representatives and resource organizations.

She calls for a continuous improvement in interest rates from a currently low level and says that “minimum standards are not an acceptable goal”.

All engagements should be contracted and artists should have a voice in negotiations.

Contracts should be clear, including when and how artists are paid, and differentiate fees and costs. Copyright must be respected and artists should benefit from the future exploitation of their works.

In view of the fact that the artist sometimes has to be paid last, the new directive should limit artist fees within project budgets so that they are protected against budget overruns in other areas.

It distinguishes these payments from voluntary work.

Mr. Rafter said that “information must be transparent”. The problem would be easier to spot when the Arts Council commissioned new research into artist pay and terms in 2020. The best way to get the artist paid is “more resources for the arts”. “As chair of the Arts Council, I would encourage the new government and minister of culture to pursue ambitious goals for the arts and to take these ambitions into account in the Arts Council’s budget for 2021.”

