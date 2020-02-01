advertisement

Hon. Arinatwe Rwakajara delivering his opening speech during the workshop at the Sheraton Hotel (PHOTO / Sarah Kibisi)

KAMPALA – Workers’ representatives in Parliament have warned union workers to refrain from fighting among themselves instead of starting to build Union structures.

Speaking at the workshop on workers ‘leadership on Friday 31 January at the Sheraton hotel in Kampala, Mr. Charles Bakkabulindi, one of the workers’ representatives in Parliament asked union members to manage their disagreements over mature way instead of risking their future.

“It’s not a joke because the bastards of the Union use our colleagues inside and outside to divide us. If we are not together, we may not achieve our goals, ”said Bakkabulindi, urging that the practice be stopped immediately.

Hon. Arinatwe Rwakajara, also a workers’ deputy and organizer of the successful workshop, said that workers should prepare for new challenges – saying that “the struggle is just beginning”.

Rwakajara, long known for defending workers ‘interests, has also written a book called: Exploiting workers’ solidarity for the achievement of the SDGs and the achievement of the 2040 vision.

“It is time to mature. If we do not do so, then we will expose ourselves to forces that may not be interested in our cohesion and even our existence and exploit our disunity, “said Rwakajara.

Another workers’ deputy, the Hon. Margaret Namubiru Rwabushaija reminded workers to position themselves strategically in front of opportunities.

“In the trade union movement, we have problems because we do not need figures, but first examine our file before having to be energetic and committed,” noted Rwabushaija.

The Workers’ Member, the Hon. Agnes Kunihira explained that the workshop is timely and that there is a need to establish a committee to assess the NDP III in order to hold the government accountable so that workers’ requests are dealt with.

The eagerly awaited workshop was also honored by EALA MPs Fred Mukasa Mbidde and Dan Kidega.

