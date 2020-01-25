advertisement

MacGyver season 4, episode 2, will be released on CBS on Friday, February 14th, and it kind of feels like you can pick up where the premiere of the week before ended. Xander Berkeley will appear again as General John Acosta, a man who is keen to hire Mac and some other members of his team.

However, we will say that there are some surprising twists that find their way into this episode. For example, suppose Acosta is not what it appears to be, and it may have ulterior motives when it comes to some of its actions.

CarterMatt offers the following summary of MacGyver season 4, episode 2, with some additional news on upcoming topics:

“Erythrocytes + Quantum + Cold + Dedicated” – Department of Defense General John Acosta (Xander Berkeley) hires MacGyver to steal a highly classified project from a military laboratory to find security holes. However, if it is determined that the general is planning a weapon attack, Phoenix Acosta must stop before the weapon is uploaded to the CBS on MACGYVER, Friday, February 14 (8:00 AM – 9:00 AM ET / PT) becomes a television network.

At this point, it’s still difficult to have a lot of context about pretty much everything this season – we still haven’t seen it! However, we trust this team of authors very much to create something that is fast, exciting, but still fun. One of the focal points will be to nail the newcomer Russ – although Henry Ian Cusick plays the role, there is reason to be too optimistic. These first two episodes should set the tone for everything that follows, and we’re hoping for some familiar faces and new adventures.

Oh, and of course some typical MacGyver stunts that add a lot to the character’s creativity and imagination.

