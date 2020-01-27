advertisement

What used to be a bright white beacon of Western history history in the rolling plains near Morley Alta is now a blackened frame as the RCMP continues to investigate. Exshaw fire crews were called to an early morning fully involved at 3:57 A.M. at the historic McDougall Church in Rocky View County, Alta., on May 22, 2017. Exshaw Fire crews say the building is a total loss and the investigation is ongoing. Built in 1873, the McDougall Church has been a long historic site along Highway 1A. McDougall Stoney Mission Society curator Ann McDougall said this is a devastating loss. “I can’t believe who (anyone) would do such a thing, but I am really upset about making any statement at this time,” she said. Ryan McLeod / Postmedia Network

First Nation Stoney Nakoda is approving a development permit for the restoration of a historic fire-damaged church in 2017, saying the society moving forward with the project has not been properly consulted on land use or has made reparations for its relation to the residential school system.

Since 1875, the McDougall Memorial United Church, located on Highway 1A about two miles east of Morley, has been left with a smoke devastation following the 2017 blaze, which set off an arson.

Documents obtained by Postmedia from Douglas Rae, legal counsel for the group, indicate that a letter was sent to the McDougall Stoney Mission Association in March last year expressing First Nation concerns.

“The Stoney Nakoda people think it is premature for the McDougall Society and Alberta Culture to talk about rebuilding the Church given the lack of any consultation with the Stoney Nakoda Elders,” reads a letter to John McDougall of the McDougall Society.

“Since the McDougall Society is aware, the symbolism that the mission site represents is a sensitive and contentious issue.”

She said the Stoney Tribal Council is open to speaking with the McDougall Society as long as the discussions are in the context of support for the official pardon given by the United Church of Canada to survivors of residential school programs for which they said the McDougall Society has yet to support.

In 1926, a residential school was set up in Morley and was managed by the United Church.

It closed in 1969.

McDougall Memorial Church, built in 1875 by Rev. George McDougall and located on Highway 1A about two miles east of Morley, blazes in the early hours of Monday, May 22, 2017. (Matthew Foudy / supplied at Bow Valley Crag & Canyon)

The development permit was approved on November 20 by the municipal planning commission of the MD of Bighorn Nr. 8. The MD considered the church a source of communal heritage in 2014. The church was designated a historic site by the United Church of Canada and the province in 1979.

The gang said the McDougall Church, often referred to as the “little white church”, should renew the historic designation of the provincial historic area if the views of the Stoney Nakoda people are known, rather than just the settler society, the Christian church and McDougall society.

“Put simply, reconstruction plans for the building should not embody the spirit of reconciliation,” the appeal said.

“Recognition any recognition and historical designation should include reference to the painful legacy that for many members of Stoney Nakoda is related to the church.”

McDougall United Memorial Church outside Morley, Alta. Built in 1875, it is the oldest surviving Protestant church south of Alberta and the oldest remaining structure in the Bow Valley. (Daniel Katz / Crag & Canyon / Postmedia)

First Nation Stoney Nakoda also said security improvements along Highway 1A have been delayed and the restoration of the church would pose obstacles to any construction in the area. This would also have to be taken before they could support the project.

Brenda McQueen, president of the McDougall Society, declined to comment until after the appeal hearing, which will be held in the Exshaw council chambers on February 18.

The company has raised $ 397,000 from its $ 574,000 restoration goal. They estimate the total cost is $ 750,000.

