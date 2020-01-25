advertisement

An alleged murder victim who died the day after Christmas died in hospital surrounded by his family.

Karl Taylor was stabbed in a house at Uttoxeter New Road in Derby and later died from the injuries.

Four people appeared at Derby Crown Court accused of the murder of Mr. Taylor, 43.

They have not yet argued.

The inquest into the death of Karl Taylor opened today in the Derby Coroner’s Court.

Assistant coroner Emma Serrano directed the proceedings.

She asked the family liaison, Detective Constable Denise Sandall, to tell the story of the alleged murder.

DC Sandall said: “On December 8, 2019, the police and ambulance services were called to 254A Uttoxeter New Road in Derby, where Mr. Taylor lived.

“He suffered injuries that allegedly occurred when four people entered his home. A knife was produced and he was stabbed.

“He was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham where he stayed in the intensive care unit.”

Taylor died at 2:30 a.m. the day after Christmas last year.

DC Sandall said, “He died with his family at his bedside and his 14-year-old partner.”

The officer also stated that his partner was the one who identified Mr. Taylor.

Pathologist Dr. Guy Rutty said the cause of death was a multi-organ failure caused by stab wounds to the abdomen.

Because Mr. Taylor died suddenly or unusually, an investigation into his death must be made.

However, the investigation cannot be completed until the criminal proceedings concerning this case have been completed and it has been adjourned.

