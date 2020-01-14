advertisement

A stolen Squamish truck recently spread the news from Lower Mainland TV.

The truck, which was featured in a Global News release on Friday, January 10th, was stolen during the Squamish vacation.

The truck had evaded the police and broken into parked cars in South Vancouver, so he made it into the news.

“I can confirm that the stolen vehicle in VPD history was a Squamish-stolen vehicle,” said Sgt. Sascha Banks told the chief.

The 1995 Dodge Ram 250 with silver stripes on the side and rear was parked on the 38000 block of Eaglewind Blvd near Pemberton Avenue before being reported stolen to the Squamish RCMP at 10 a.m. on January 1, Squamish RCMP said.

Vancouver Police Department arrested a man related to the Squamish file and forwarded charges, but Crown has yet to decide whether to approve charges, Banks added.

Two different suspected truck thefts during the holidays, including this one, prompted RCMP to ask the public for help with the cases earlier this month.

The other truck, a red 1996 Dodge Ram twin truck, was recovered on the Lower Mainland, according to Squamish RCMP. The police have so far been unable to identify a suspect.

