A black Labradoodle stolen from a Sherman Oaks house and reunited with its owner on Tuesday January 21st.

Stella, the 4-year-old Labradoodle, was brought to a shelter in Downey on Tuesday morning after, according to ABC7, she caught the attention of a man she was following. The shelter scanned Stella’s microchip and contacted its owner, Barbara Goodhill.

Stella had been stolen from Goodhill’s house during a break-in on Friday evening.

The burglars stole Stella and some jewelry, but left her German shepherd Daisy behind – or Daisy might have been able to escape the thieves, Goodhill said.

“My darling Daisy misses her little black sheep so much. She loves taking care of Stella, ”said Goodhill earlier this week.

Goodhill said she immediately reported Stella missing.

“They sent a warning and within an hour I got a message that Stella had been found. You said she was in a veterinary clinic in Lawndale, ”said Goodhill. Two men had brought Stella to the VCA Advanced Care Center in Lawndale and told the staff that they had found her, she said. However, when the guard received the microchip information, the men got out and said they would take the dog outside to go to the bathroom and never returned.

The hospital has a surveillance video that the police can use to track down the suspects.

The silver lining in the theft of Goodhill’s dog are the people she met through the NextDoor app who were a source of support.

“Strangers became friends overnight and used their skills to help me crack it.”

