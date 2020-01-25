advertisement

Ben Stokes made a statement apologizing for his choice of language after verbally engaging with a fan during the fourth test with South Africa.

The all-rounder was fired from the Wanderers for two on the opening day and heard on a live broadcast aimed at addressing a viewer.

After Friday’s game, Stokes – who claimed to be “subject to repeated abuse” – took Twitter to apologize for his “unprofessional” response.

advertisement

“I want to apologize for the language that I heard on the live broadcast today after I was released,” he wrote. “I shouldn’t have reacted that way.

“When I left the play area, I was repeatedly insulted by the viewers. I admit that my reaction was unprofessional and I sincerely apologize for the language I used, especially for the many young fans who watched the live broadcast around the world.

“During the tests so far, the support from both fans (England and South Africa) has been brilliant. An incident will not ruin such a competitive series that we absolutely want to win.”

It remains to be seen if officials will do anything about Stokes, who was fired as one of four batsmen when England closed with 192 runs on the board.

The tourist led the four-game series 2-1.

advertisement