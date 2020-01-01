advertisement

Huddersfield Town is investigating the abuse of Stoke City’s James McClean by cults after their championship meeting on New Year’s Day.

Stoke won 5-2 at John Smith’s Stadium, but the game was abandoned in the second half after Irish international McClean reported abuse to referee James Linington, who then spoke to both managers.

advertisement

Shortly afterwards, an announcement was made via the PA system that “offensive behavior affects the game and is not tolerated”, which McClean greeted with applause.

Afterwards, Stoke City’s chief media and communications officer, Fraser Nicholson, said it wasn’t the first time the winger had reported such abuse.

“James McClean is encouraged to report abuse, which is sectarian in nature, to the referee. He did it on Boxing Day when he was subjected to Sheffield Wednesday fans and obviously had a need to do it again.”

McClean was regularly sectarian abused throughout his career in England. In November, the FA opened an investigation after being abused several times for not wearing commemorative poppies.

After the game on Wednesday, both managers praised McClean for reporting the abuse.

“He is 100% entitled to do so,” said Stoke manager Michael O’Neill.

“There is no room for that in football stadiums, obviously there is no place for sectarianism or racism, abuse of players or supporters or anyone in this matter.”

Danny Cowley, manager of Huddersfield, also repeated this assessment.

“There will be no place for discrimination in 2020,” he said.

“I know that the club will think exactly the same thing and we will investigate the situation and make sure that the people involved are properly punished – and they should be – because any form of discrimination is unacceptable to me.”

advertisement