advertisement

Regardless of what team sport is currently under discussion, 2019 has been a disappointing year for Cleveland’s professional franchises.

The Indians missed the playoffs after winning three championships in the American League Central Division. The Cavaliers’ fall after the game in the 2018 NBA final was louder than expected and, what was most disappointing, the Browns regressed and fired another head coach after finishing the 2018 final with such a promise.

advertisement

But 2019 was not a total flop in the local sports scene. Stipe Miocic, the hero of a worker, if there ever was one, recaptured the UFC heavyweight championship.

So here’s a look back at the greatest Cleveland Pro sports stories of 2019:

1. Browns Flop, Fire Kitchens and Dorsey>> Whether the Browns of 2018 were surpassed (the Ravens are the only team that beat the Browns and ended 2018 with a winning record) or were poorly prepared for 2019 expectations, the cold fact is that the Browns are a big one Were disappointment. They ended 6-10 – their 12th just lost season.

Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam fired head coach Freddie Kitchens four hours after the season ended with a 33:23 loss at Cincinnati on December 29. Haslam fired General Manager John Dorsey two days later.

Warning bells rang as the Browns lost the season opener 43:13 against the Titan. Kitchens could not save the season in his first year as head coach, and quarterback Baker Mayfield was on a funk that started in August and continued throughout the regular season. There are more questions now than a year ago when the Browns turned their attention to 2020 in search of a new head coach and a new general manager.

2. Browns acquire Odell Beckham Jr. >> Dorsey ventured the Mayfield draft in 2018 with his first choice as general manager of Browns. It would be hard to beat that as a splash move, but Dorsey did it when he swapped picks 17 and 95 in the 2019 draft and the launch security Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for Beckham, a charismatic three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, video games produced like his first three years with the Giants.

Beckham was supposed to work with his best friend Jarvis Landry and Mayfield to make the Browns’ crime fatal. The trade influenced national analysts to make the Browns favorites for AFC North.

3. Carlos Carrasco is recovering from leukemia >> The feel-good story of the year – maybe the decade – at Cleveland was that right-handed Indians, Carlos Carrasco, went to the hill on September 1 and played for Indians again after they were diagnosed with leukemia in June.

The story contained more than Carrasco, who defeated the disease. He never felt sorry for himself. It was never “Why me?” Instead, “Cookie” selflessly visited children with leukemia and other illnesses to encourage them to recover. This approach made his story special and allowed Indian fans to share in his recovery.

The ovation that Carrasco received on September 3 when he first appeared at Progressive Field was thundering. He was 2-0 with a parade and 2.53 ERA in seven games from September 6th to 22nd. The Indians project it as a starter in 2020.

4. Stipe Miocic gets the title back >> Miocic had to wait more than a year to get a rematch with Daniel Cormier after Cormier took off his belt in July 2018. It would be misleading to say that Miocic was patient while waiting, but in the end he got what we had worked so hard for: Miocic beat Cormier with a round of 16.

The graduate from Eastlake North hit Cormier with body shots to wear him down, and then staggered him with a left-right combination before hitting Cormier more against the cage to end the fight. Cormier looked drunk as the city slid down the bar wall as Miocic raised his arms in triumph.

Miocic suffered from a retinal tear that had to be operated on. UFC President Dana White wants to stage Miocic-Cormier III, but that will be a story for the 2020 review.

5. Browns sign Kareem Hunt >> In another brave move, Dorsey Hunt signed in February, less than three months after the video showed up in which Hunt pushed and kicked a woman in a Cleveland hotel. The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt, leader of the 2017 NFL (1,327 meters), on the day the video showed up.

Dorsey thought Hunt deserved a second chance. The former star athlete from Willoughby South has been suspended for the first eight games for violating the NFL’s code of conduct. He used this time to go to secondary schools and warn young men not to make the same mistakes he had made. He returned to the Browns for the game on November 10th with Buffalo and proved to be the definition of a team player.

6. Indians miss playoffs >> The Indians fought injuries all season and still won 93 games – two more than 2018 at AL Central, but it wasn’t enough to win the playoffs.

The Indians lost their last five games. It was her longest losing streak of the season and came at the worst. The tribe “ran out of gas,” said manager Terry Francona. The Indians finished eight games behind Minnesota in the division after defeating the twins by 13 games in 2018, when the Indians were the only team in the division that ended with a winning record.

7. Indians host all-star game, Bieber is MVP >> This is an important question that perhaps only the most devout Indian fans would answer: Which MLB team hosted the most All Star games? Answer: Cleveland.

The Indians hosted the all-star game for the sixth time when the Summer Classic 2019 was held on Progressive Field. The game itself, which won the American League 4: 3, wasn’t particularly exciting, but Tribe fans and the city of Cleveland had a right to be proud.

Pre-game events, including the celebrity softball game, futures game, and home run derby, went smoothly. Indian launcher Shane Bieber has been named an All-Star MVP. Bieber relieved Lucas Giolito in the fifth inning and prevailed against Willson Contreras, Ketel Marte and Ronald Acuna Jr. With every further hit, the roar of the 36,747 fans grew louder. Making the event special is that Bieber was a replacement all-star. Five days before the game, Bieber was told he would replace injured Rangers pitcher Mike Minor.

8. Cavaliers Hire John Beilein >> Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, realizing that his team was going through a long makeover, decided to depart from the normal way of hiring an NBA retreading after firing Larry Drew as head coach. Instead, he persuaded John Beilein, a college basketball coach, to leave Michigan for 41 years to coach the Cavaliers.

Beilein’s attention to the basics could turn some veterans in the wrong direction. But, as he points out, the Cavs were the worst defensive team in the league last year when they ended in 19-63. Beilein was hired to care for Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.

It’s too early to know how successful Beilein will be in the NBA, but he’s been a success at every college stop. The Cavaliers were on the program on December 31 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. in Toronto.

9. Corey Kluber continues >> The Indians who started with pitcher Corey Kluber after winning 20 games for the first time in their careers in 2018 were hit by a round attack that broke his right forearm on May 1. He was 2-3 years old at the time and had a 5.80 ERA.

Kluber never played for the Indians again in 2019. The Indians exercised his $ 17.5 million option for 2020. They exchanged him for the outfield player Delino DeShields Jr. and the relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase for the Rangers on December 15. Clase is the key to the deal – he throws baseball at 160 km / h.

10. Indians trade with Trevor Bauer >> The Indians traded on July 30th with Bauer in a three-team deal, in which the Reds and Pats participated. The Indians brought Yasiel Puig and left-hander Scott Moss from the Reds, as well as outfield player Franmil Reyes, left-hander Logan Allen and outfield player Victor Nova from Padres. The Reds sent Taylor Trammel outfielder prospects to San Diego.

Bauer will be a free agent after 2020. Puig is a free agent this winter, but Reyes won’t be admitted as an arbitrator until 2022 and as a free agent in 2025.

Bauer was 9-8 with the Indians with 3.79 ERA. He was 2-5 with a 6.39 ERA with the Reds (without having to face a designated batsman).

It was Bauer’s last act as a pitcher for the Indians that threw the ball over the midfield fence in Kansas City on July 28 in a moment of frustration. It was traded two days later.

advertisement