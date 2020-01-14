advertisement

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission recently announced its finalists for the 20th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on January 20, and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Browns lead Nick Chubb.

Miocic and Chubb are two of the four finalists for the professional athlete of the year award. Miocic recaptured Daniel Cormier’s heavyweight crown in Anaheim, California last August. Chubb just missed the NFL title win and came second after Derrick Henry of the Titans at 1,494 meters.

advertisement

Other finalists for the awards include Indian catcher Roberto Perez and cavalier soldier Collin Sexton.

The finalists for all awards were selected by local sports and media companies, as well as by a prize committee. The athletes under consideration have connections to the Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark and Summit counties. The event takes place at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel.

Nick Chubb runs during a game against the Ravens on December 22nd at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tim Phillis – For the news herald

The other prizes and finalists:

Male athlete of the year

• Tanyon Bajzer, Gilmour, ice hockey

• Kyle Cusimano, Bay, boy soccer

• Chris Livingston, Western Reserve Academy, basketball for boys

Sportswoman of the year

• Kierstan Bell, McKinley Canton, girls basketball

• Kirsten Eppele, Strongsville, softball

• Paige Floriea, mentor, athletics for girls

Male university athlete of the year

• Dominic Canzone, Ohio State, baseball (Walsh Jesuit)

Danny Cody, Baldwin Wallace, Baseball (Brecksville-Broadview Heights)

• Jordin James, Mount Union, Wrestling (Bedford)

Sportswoman of the year

• Naz Hillmon, Michigan, women’s basketball (Gilmour)

• Emily Weigand, Akron, volleyball (NDCL)

• Olivia Bechtel, Miami (Ohio), women’s athletics (Bay)

(TagsToTranslate) Greater Cleveland Sports Awards (T) Stipe Miocic (T) Nick Chubb (T) Carlos Perez (T) Collin Sexton (T) Greater Cleveland Sports Commission

advertisement