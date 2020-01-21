advertisement

The water went out for a third day at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Woodland Hills, employees said.

The persistent failure, which was confirmed by hospital staff and in a statement on its website, is the result of a late Saturday night water break that prompted Kaiser Permanente Medical Center staff in Woodland Hills to cancel operations and other appointments.

The main water break occurred during a planned outage. Water supply should be restored on Thursday.

The staff said the hospital relied on emergency water supplies to ensure that “safe water was available” for patients who had to stay in the hospital.

This included distributing bottled water to patients and staff. Portable toilets were set up in front of the hospital.

A temporary pipe was installed on Monday to bring water to the facility. However, hospital staff must wait at least two days to ensure that the water is safe to drink and use.

At least 70 patients were still in the medical center that was being cared for. About two dozen others were moved to different facilities.

