Isaiah Stewart’s first player scored 18 and grabbed 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double in the past seven games, as Washington beat the visiting Southern California 72-40 in the Pacific-12 Conference in the Pacific-12 Conference tonight. Sunday in Seattle.

Sophomore point guard Quade Green scored 14 points and had five assists and four steals, and Jaden McDaniels first baseman added 11 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots for the Huskies (11-4 overall, 1-1 Pac- man). 12), who snapped a two-match loss that drove them out of the Associated Press rankings. They lost the 66-64 conference opener at UCLA on Thursday night.

USC’s Onyeka Okongwu, another freshman forward, led the Trojans (12-3, 1-1) with 10 points and nine rebounds. He was the only player to reach double-digit scoring for USC, which received its six-game winning streak.

The Trojans shot just 20 percent for the game off the field (13 of 65) and were 2 for 15 in 3-point attempts against the Washington area defense. USC was also only 12 of 25 in the free throw line.

The Huskies led from start to finish, with the biggest difference 70-35 with three minutes left.

Washington scored the first eight points of the game as the Trojans lost their first six shots off the field and completed three laps in the opening 3:56.

USC twice drew within two points, the last at 16-14, before the Huskies went on a 9-2 run on their way to a 35-21 halftime lead.

Stewart had just six points in the first half after picking up two fouls and playing just 11 minutes.

But the Huskies got some strength from an expected source, redshirt freshman Nate Roberts. The striker, who had scored just six points all season while entering Sunday, had seven points and six rebounds before interfering, making all three of his field goal attempts.

Washington shot 46.6 percent from the field (27 of 58) and was 6-for-21 from beyond the 3-point line.

The Huskies forced 21 laps and blocked 12 shots.

