Traveling one page at a time. Just receive a ticket by asking.

One of my favorite places to write is my local library. In my case it’s the Abington Community Library. I assume you have something similar in your city or at least close by. I come here when the story I write is a bit complicated, because it is quiet here and I can arrange things without interference.

In fact, I regularly go to libraries for most of my life. Swoyersville is where I spent my childhood and I discovered early on that a library was conveniently located across the street from my primary school. It wasn’t long before I ended up in the collection of books I found there; much, much more than I could ever collect in my own house.

As time went by, I wandered through the shelves and grabbed books that struck my lust, satisfying a boy who was eager for adventure, traveling to exotic foreign lands, or wandering through worlds that had not yet been discovered but about which science fiction was being written about. Oh, it was totally the ride.

As time went on, I met John Steinbeck, Mark Twain, Ray Bradbury to name just a few. It has been a lifelong friendship.

We still go to libraries, although I think the web has taken people away. Those who do come usually do this to borrow books, perhaps to read, to write a little. For those who still haven’t gone to the library, you miss a good time.

Admission is free. A library card is the only requirement, but it also serves as a ticket to travel around the world, to visit fantastic places, to learn this and that. It’s a good place to spend some time and, like me, you never know where it will take you.

