So another year has passed in my life. Funny how that happened.

A year ago I thought that I would carefully consider all the days in the coming year. At the end of the year I would know exactly where everyone was going when I looked back. At least that was the plan.

Did not happen. I am no longer aware of where those days have gone than of all those who have been there in recent years. Oh, there are a few things I can remember to be sure: weddings, births, deaths, that kind of event, but given the years I’ve been in this world, there are only a few. When I think about why I have not been able to implement my resolutions over the years, I assume that it comes down to getting caught up in all the things that happen every day; every little thing that causes your brain to lose sight of life, life. The final conclusion is exactly what I have found again, for the umpteenth time, and that is a lost year.

I like to think that I will do things differently in the coming year, that at the end I know exactly what happened day after day. Unfortunately, that is an official New Year’s resolution for me and I have never been good at keeping it.

Honestly, I will sit at my desk next year and complain that I don’t know where the year went. Despite my best efforts, nothing has changed in that regard, except that I have lost another year and will find nothing, no matter how hard I look.

