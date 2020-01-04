advertisement

So we have packed another Christmas and are going to a new year. Always hard to leave the vacation behind, only the gloomy months of the year to look forward to. There is something else that some young people have left behind that are in some way worse than what winter will bring us. They have left a belief in Santa.

advertisement

The knowledge that will happen is with us as parents and grandparents from the early years of a child’s life. We know that there will be a year in which the enthusiasm for the bearded gentleman is noticeably blurred. Questions will be asked, a glance when mentioning his arrival, a small grin perhaps for further emphasis. The following year comes the statement that the old boy is just a fiction, he is not real, he has never been.

Shattering such a belief is a sad event in a child’s life, I always thought. It was mine although the memory is weak. The real highlight in my transition from boyhood was a Halloween evening. I was about ten or eleven and when I came home with candy, I suddenly realized that what I had done that night, cheating or treating, I would not do anymore. I was suddenly too old. That same stream of consciousness comes to children who realize the terrible truth about Mr. Claus and everything connected with him. The truth often hurts.

Children set up a brave front because that is a sign of maturity, growing up, stretching to maturity. But deep down, hidden behind the false bravado, there is undoubtedly some sadness. The magic has disappeared, the myth has been dispelled, the joy has been removed. Bye bye, Santa Claus. It would be nice if you would come again.

.

advertisement