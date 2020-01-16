advertisement

WarnerMedia has signed a three-year film and television contract with director Steven Soderbergh, the company said on Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, the director will develop both original projects for HBO and its streaming counterpart HBO Max. The deal is exclusive to all television projects and covers first-time rights for films.

It builds on an existing relationship between Soderbergh and WarnerMedia that follows the previously announced film “Let Them All Talk” with Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges and Gemma Chan. The film, one of the first feature film projects for HBO Max, is scheduled to appear on the streamer in 2020.

“This arrangement was created from conversations that Michael Sugar and I had with Sarah Aubrey during the Let Them All Talk negotiations, and there were four things that made me aware of this deal: First, I have a story with HBO and Warner Bros .; second, my definition of a good product, process, and work culture is shared by the WarnerMedia family; Thirdly, the wide range of potential sales outlets corresponds to my range of interests, and fourthly: I can experience and participate in the construction of something new on a very large scale. Oh, and there’s a financial aspect, that’s probably five, ”said Soderbergh.

“Steven is a groundbreaking filmmaker who not only tells unique, irresistible stories, but also masters so many genres,” said Sarah Aubrey, director of original content at HBO Max. “In many ways, he’s the anti-algorithm that is always surprising , is never predictable and his career is living proof that a talented filmmaker can always influence our culture. I can’t wait for the projects we’re working on to premiere on HBO Max. “

“Behind the candelabras at The Knick and Mosaic, we know firsthand that Steven Soderbergh’s creative genius knows no boundaries,” added Casey Bloys, president of programming at HBO. “As a tireless innovator, we couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Steven and provide a home for his future projects.”

