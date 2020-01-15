advertisement

The WarnerMedia deal blocks the producer, writer and director for three years, while his first film for HBO Max will be premiered in 2020.

Steven Soderbergh has returned to HBO after partnering with Netflix for two films from 2019 and Amazon for “Logan Lucky”. WarnerMedia has signed a three-year contract with the filmmaker to develop original content for HBO and HBO Max, which applies exclusively to all forms of television and ensures the primary viewing rights for his feature films.

Soderbergh’s previous collaborations with HBO included “Behind the Candelabra” and “Mosaic” and “The Knick” for the sister company Cinemax. Since 2001 he has been making films with Warner Bros., a division of WarnerMedia (“Ocean’s Eleven”). He is currently working on the previously announced HBO Max film “Let Them All Talk” with Meryl Streep. Scheduled for 2020, the film tells the story of a famous author (streep) who goes on a trip with some old friends to have fun and heal old wounds.

“This arrangement came about from conversations that Michael Sugar and I had with Sarah Aubrey during the Let Them All Talk negotiations, and there were four things that made me aware of this business: First, I have a story with HBO and Warner Bros .; second, my definition of a good product, process, and work culture is shared by the WarnerMedia family; Thirdly, the wide range of potential sales outlets corresponds to my range of interests, and fourthly: I can experience and participate in the construction of something new on a very large scale. Oh, and there’s one financial aspect, that’s probably five, ”Soderbergh said in a statement.

Since returning from a short-lived retirement in 2016, Soderbergh has worked with various distributors, including emerging streaming titans such as Amazon and Netflix. “Logan Lucky” was a remarkable attempt by the producer to market the film privately after the SVOD rights were sold to Amazon and to distribute it in the cinema. Despite strong criticism, the raid comedy encountered a disappointing box office record in 2016, as did its next theatrical release “Unsane”, both of which were marketed and released via Bleecker Street Media.

Soderbergh then commissioned Netflix to release “High Flying Bird” and “The Laundromat”, both of which had festival premieres (both at Slamdance and Venice) before turning on the streaming service. Both have been largely ignored by pricing bodies, although this is unlikely to be related to their publications. Soderbergh was also the executive producer of the Netflix Limited series “Godless”, which earned him his last Emmy nomination and was very well received overall.

With HBO, Soderbergh has won seven Emmy nominations and two victories. Even after making films for other studios, he remained in close contact with Warner Bros.’s Dan Fellman, who helped launch the trilogy “Ocean’s” and “Magic Mike”. (Fellman is now advisor to the studio and producer of “Unsane” “and” Logan Lucky. “)

“From” Behind the Candelabra “to” The Knick “and” Mosaic “, we know firsthand that Steven Soderbergh’s creative genius knows no boundaries,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, in a statement. “As a tireless innovator, we couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Steven and provide a home for his future projects.”

“Steven is a groundbreaking filmmaker who not only tells unique, irresistible stories, but also masters so many genres,” said Aubrey, director of original content at HBO Max, in a statement. “In many ways, he’s the anti-algorithm – always surprising, never predictable, and his career is living proof that a talented filmmaker can keep changing our culture. I can’t wait for the projects we’re working on to premiere on HBO Max. “

In addition to his upcoming HBO Max film, Soderbergh is also producing the third “Bill & Ted” film. For more information on Soderbergh’s current activities, see his annual list of all films, TV shows, books, plays, and short films that he consumed in 2019, which is available on the creator’s website. Maybe there will be a “Below Deck” adjustment in the future of HBO Max.

