Steven Gerrard claimed Rangers 2-1 win over Celtic at Parkhead was his best manager to date.

Nikola Katic’s second-half header after a goal by Odsonne Edouard Ryan Kent’s opening equalized brought Rangers up to two points ahead of the Hoops at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a game in hand before the winter break.

In a typical Old Firm game, Gers keeper Allan McGregor saved Ryan Christie’s penalty when the game was goalless. In the end, the light blues coach Michael Beale was sent off after striker Alfredo Morelos had stormed up the tunnel. Referee Kevin Clancy shows the second yellow card in added time.

Gerrard, who took over the Rangers in summer 2018, said: “It feels best right now.

“But I don’t want to take anything away from the fact that we have just emerged from a Champions League group (Europa League) to qualify for the last 32.”

“Celtic is a fantastic team, you just have to look at the past few years and what they have achieved.

“You have series winners on the team. This is a big challenge for me and all players, but we do everything we can to take on the challenge.

“It is a great moment for the team and the club because there has been too much pain, too much defeat, setbacks and shocks.

“It is a great victory and a huge victory because we came here and dominated again against a very good team, a successful team and a team that we respect for their performance.”

Gerrard insisted that believing in the Betfred Cup final against Celtic earlier this month, which they had lost despite dominance, was key to their first win at Parkhead since October 2010.

He said: “A few weeks ago, Celtic took away a trophy in a game we dominated.

“We got away from this game with great faith.

“It felt different, we didn’t feel too depressed because we were so happy with the performance.”

“We didn’t take any chances, but we did get to know that we could keep up with Celtic. That’s why we brought the game to Celtic and had a lot of fun today.”

“We can enjoy tonight and enjoy the great victory – there is still a lot to do.”

At the start of the game, Morelos was warned of a foul on Scott Brown after he was released in added time for a dive in the Celtic penalty area.

It is his seventh red card since joining the club in 2017, though one has been lifted and he appears to make throaty gestures when he leaves the field.

“We have no complaints,” said Gerrard.

“He was a handful for the whole game again, he did incredible things.

“His feelings prevailed against him at the end of the game, but I think the frustration may come from the fact that (Christopher) Jullien never got a red card shortly before because it was a clear foul on the edge of the goal . ” Box.”

Celtic suffered their first league home loss since losing to Aberdeen in May 2018

However, chief Neil Lennon doesn’t believe the loss will have a psychological impact on the title race.

He said: “We didn’t deserve to lose it, we didn’t deserve to win it.”

“The second goal was bad, a free header in our box.

“They are watching the game, we had some good chances, we missed a mistake and it is a great moment.

“But overall we didn’t play well enough.

“There is now a three week break. It just means it’s game.

“When Rangers win their game in hand, they have a one-point pillow. There’s nothing in there.

“It’s a character test now, which is good. It’s not time to be overly critical

“We lost the game but there is a lot to play and we have time to think about it.”

