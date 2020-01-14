advertisement

Cricket legend Steve Waugh made a passionate speech before the game on Tuesday evening when he handed ODI debutant Marnus Labuschagne with his cap.

There was only one problem … Waugh misunderstood Labuschagne’s name. And not the tricky South African last name, but the simple part – his first name.

Waugh called him “Marcus” twice before Steve Smith corrected the former captain when the players were in a group at Wankhede Stadium.

media_cameraMarnus Labuschagne received his ODI cap in Mumbai, but didn’t have to to celebrate Australia’s victory.

Nevertheless, it was a nice speech when the latest Red Ball superstar from World Cricket became Australia’s 229th ODI player.

Waugh revealed that he founded the tradition of Australian players who proudly wear their individual ODI numbers on their caps.

In 1999, Waugh, who was taking photos for the Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) Spirit of Cricket project in India, searched the number of all teammates and asked an elderly woman to sew it on by hand.

“The Baggy Green, you know how much that means to me. This is special, ”Waugh told the players in a speech that was recorded on the Cricket Australia website.

“But this cap is too. I don’t know if you know the history of the numbers, but I played a lot of cricket and at the end of each (ODI) series they were thrown away and given away.

“I used to think that a cricket day had to mean more. It’s special, it’s like playing Test Cricket for Australia.

“So I thought about how I could get the boys to network and play one-day cricket as a test cricket.

“So in 1999 I looked up all the numbers for the current team. I went to Tom Moody and said: We have all the numbers here, I want the numbers on the cap so that the boys can keep their cap and know their place in history.

“We got the top scores from there, and I think it’s great to have your place in history. The Marnus # 229 debut is fantastic.”

