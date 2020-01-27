advertisement

On Monday, the first day of the Ranji Trophy game between Bengal and Delhi, a special visitor came as ex-Australian captain Steve Waugh came over in the first session, but as a photographer.

Here Waugh was seen on a two-day visit related to his upcoming book when he indulged in a killing spree.

He took action pictures of the home game at the venue of the memorable 2001 test when Australia lost to India after VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid’s defeat.

He later crossed the Gostha Paul Sarani and made his way to the famous Kolkata Maidan.

Waugh, wearing black shorts and a blue t-shirt, also went to the police AC site and then went to the Calcutta customs.

Waugh had also spent time at the Udayan Children’s Home in Barrackpore on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

Known for his charity, Waugh has spent a lot of time on charity, especially through his patronage for the Udayan Children’s Home.

He also heads the Steve Waugh Foundation, which supports children fighting rare diseases in Australia.

