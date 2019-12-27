advertisement

Scotland has appointed Steve Tandy, the former head coach of Ospreys, as his new defense coach after it was announced that Gregor Townsend’s right-hand man Matt Taylor may move to Australia with immediate effect.

The Murrayfield executives also announced that they hired former French propaganda chief Pieter de Villiers to work as a short-term Scrum coach for the Six Nations.

Tandy, who coached six seasons at Ospreys until 2018, joins Waratah’s super rugby teams, where he has helped build the famous “Blue Wall” back line for the past two seasons.

Taylor, who was born in Brisbane but played for Scotland A thanks to his Fife parents, moved from the Queensland Reds to the Scottish coaching division in 2012. He was part of the Townsend backroom team when Warriors won the Pro12 title in 2015.

He said: “I would like to thank the players and staff at Scotland and Glasgow Warriors for the friendship they have shown me and my family over the past eight years. The moments we shared during this time will be with us many more. The 2018 Calcutta Cup win with Scotland and the 2015 Pro12 title win with Glasgow will always be alive. “

The Scottish defense played twice without conceding a goal against Samoa and Russia at this year’s World Cup, but after heavy defeats against Ireland and Japan, the dark blues still failed in the group stage.

However, Tandy believes there is still room for improvement. He said: “I see this as a great opportunity and I am very excited to be fully involved in Scottish rugby. By participating in Super Rugby in the past two seasons, I’ve gained valuable experience with different styles of rugby.

“Defense is a big part of the game that I have a great passion for. Based on my experience in both the northern and southern hemisphere, I think I can continue to push the Scottish setup. “

On Taylor’s departure, Townsend said, “It was a real pleasure to work with Matt in both Glasgow and Scotland. As teammates at the borders, we talked a lot about the opportunity to get into coaching. Then we exchanged notes and insights as we started our coaching career on different sides of the world.

“Matt is a passionate coach – he helps players and the team to improve, and he’s constantly striving to be a better coach. He can be really proud of a number of successes he has achieved in Scottish rugby over eight years.

“We wish him all the best for his new challenge and working with the country he grew up in. I’m sure he will do a great job.

“It’s great to bring someone with Steve Tandy’s experience on board. He was a successful head coach in Pro14 and added another impressive dimension to his coaching as an assistant coach in Super Rugby.

“We are also pleased to welcome Pieter to the group. He is a passionate Scrum fan and has test experience at the highest level after playing for many years in the Stade Français and the French national team.

“He will focus on improving our crush together and working closely on improving the individuals in our team.” – PA

