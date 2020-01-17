advertisement

Marnus Labuschagne has passed the easiest year of his international career. Steve Smith warned the summer unveiling that the blues often brings aspiring batsmen back to Earth in the second year.

But Smith supported Labuschagne’s insatiable thirst for training and his love of the game to keep his spherical ascent north.

Stream the LIVE and On Demand tour from Qantas on KAYO with FOX CRICKET’s incomparable commentary. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

advertisement

“Your first year can sometimes be the easiest in a way that the boys don’t really know how to bowl with you,” Smith told the Sunday Herald Sun.

“They call it the second year blues. Boys will look at him closely and have plans for him.

media_cameraMarnus Labuschagne had security and control on his first ODI strike.

“It’s about being able to counteract that. I am confident that he will be able to do it because he thinks about the game and his willingness to improve, get better and work hard.

“I have no doubt that he will be fine.”

30-year-old Smith and 25-year-old Labuschagne had a brilliant partnership (96 balls) against India on Friday night, as Australia looked at the new No. 3 and No. 4 pair that will last until the 2023 World Cup should .

Labuschagne (46 of 47) looked remarkably calm in his first innings with white balls, while Smith shrank from a few Labuschagne boundaries at the end of the non-striker that contradicted his experience.

media_cameraSteve Smith and Labuschagne form an impressive partnership in Rajkot.

“The way Marnus played on his first goal to have the courage to score in midfield from Kuldeep (Yadav) only shows that there is something about him,” said Smith.

“We know he’s in great shape, he made great bets, but converting that into a one-day cricket is now a different matter.

“I thought he looked exceptionally good. He hit the gaps hard, ran hard between the gates and played some nice punches.

“One Over Cover Off (Ravi) Jadeja was a beautiful shot and it looked just like home.”

Smith praised how busy Labuschagne was when the pair struck 31 of their first 36 balls.

media_cameraLabuschagne was Australia’s undisputed star of a successful test and white ball summer.

Labuschagne has acted like a sponge around Smith and shadowed him since they became teammates in last year’s Ashes series.

When Labuschagne watched Smith firing cover on the Mumbai nets last week, he called to him, “Gosh, that’s a beautiful cricket shot!”

Trainer Justin Langer has referred to Smith and Labuschagne as “masters and apprentices” since Labuschagne got his test chance during the ashes because Smith was KO awarded by Jofra Archer.

“It gave him (my concussion) an opportunity that he obviously took with both hands,” said Smith.

“His constant improvement over the past 12 months has been really incredible.

“His willingness to improve and get better, and now he has found a game plan that works for him. Obviously, the challenge for him now is to continue.”

advertisement