Long-time president of NFL Films, Steve Sabol, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Hall’s Centennial class. It is a deserved honor for Sabol, who deserves recognition not only for his work at NFL Films, but also for innovations in how sport is viewed in general.

Steve Sabol was voted into the 2020 Hall of Fame class! # PFHOF20 @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/tZSmWsEtkO

– Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 15, 2020

Sabol died in 2012, but his ideas can still be felt across the world of sport. From the US Chris Bumbaca today:

One of the greatest successes of NFL Films is the innovation in the cabling of players for live audio feeds. Sabol owes further innovations such as montage editing, music behind sports films and slow motion from the ground.

Thanks to the technology, we now have the ability to access the player’s microphone audio while playing, in some cases even live. However, Sabol was at the forefront of this idea and recognized the potential value for viewers.

We are honored to announce the selection of our own Steve Sabol, the bastion of NFL Films, for the @ profootballhof class of 2020.

Here’s a reminder of his artistic vision and love of football that changed the game forever: pic.twitter.com/7Pyp8h6WOR

– NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 15, 2020

Sabol is inducted into the Hall of Fame with his father and NFL Films co-founder Ed. It’s a nice reminder that people outside the field (and not in the owner’s box) can occasionally do sport in an important and lasting way. They are rare, but if a Hall of Fame is intended as a museum for the most important personalities in sport, they certainly deserve a place.

