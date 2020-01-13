advertisement

The director of 12 Years a Slave says he is tired of the British academy being unable to involve its nominees.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts came under fire last week for choosing white wall-to-wall nominees for its four main categories. This not only led to #BAFTAsSoWhite outrage on Twitter, but also encouraged the BAFTAs to review their nomination process proposals. In a recent interview with The Guardian, filmmaker Steve McQueen, who won both the BAFTA Best Film Award and Oscar for Best Picture for “12 Years Slave” in 2014, said he was fed up with that too Process.

“After a while you get fed up. Because if the BAFTAs don’t support British talent, if you don’t support the people who are advancing in the industry, then I don’t understand what you are there for, ”said the British filmmaker. McQueen calls the BAFTAs in a year full of talent in selected films. “If the BAFTAs do not want to be like the Grammys, which is of no interest to anyone and has no credibility at all, they should continue on this path,” said McQueen, referring to the repeated criticism of the Grammys for putting pressure on black artists in favor of white talent. “If not, they have to change. Fact.”

advertisement

connected

connected

McQueen in the interview also exposed the criticism that the predominantly white candidates in the BAFTAs are an “industrial problem”, as the BAFTA chairman Marc Samuelson had indicated when the nominations were announced. “If these films are highly praised by critics, they won’t even be recognized – that’s nonsense,” said McQueen.

Today’s Oscar nominations, despite having nominated Cynthia Erivo for Best Actress, were refused by BAFTAs for “Harriet” and “Parasite” and earned six nominations, including “Best Film”, which otherwise reflected a lack of inclusion among the nominees , As IndieWire’s Tambay Obenson wrote of today’s Oscar announcement, “Ultimately, this year’s nominations suggest that the industry continues to underestimate stories that have nothing to do with white men, especially when it comes to award-winning work.” From the decisions about which projects have been given the green light to who and what is nominated, a discriminatory system still excludes many groups. “

Last week Cynthia Erivo pronounced her boycott as an actress with the BAFTAs, who asked her to perform her song “Stand Up” by “Harriet” at the ceremony on February 2. “I felt that [the invitation] did not represent people’s colors in the right light,” she said. “It felt like it appealed to me as an entertainer, as opposed to a person who is part of the world of the film, and I think it is important to make it known that it is not something you are considered to be Party trick, you know? “

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement