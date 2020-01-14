advertisement

The filmmaker’s next project, the BBC co-production “Small Ax”, will also premiere on Amazon in the United States.

Another visionary director has made the leap to a streaming service partnership. Amazon Studios announced on Tuesday that it had signed an overall contract with “12 Years a Slave” and “Widows” director Steve McQueen.

During the semi-annual press tour of the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, said the news was also accompanied by the announcement of a new TV series that is currently under development.

“We have spent the last year not just signing an overall contract, but a new global series. We are currently writing Steve’s idea” Last Days “. This is an incredibly recent big swing show that we chose for one of our best hits hold, “said Salke.

McQueen is no stranger to the Amazon universe. His upcoming decades-long BBC series “Small Ax” will premiere on Prime Video in the US later this year. In the description, “Last Days” sounds like it touches science fiction territory, and is told using McQueen’s familiar deep-character approach.

“It’s a big, ambitious idea. He wanted something that felt relevant to him and what he was thinking about. The idea is that a group of people will be sent to space to live while this planet is rapidly shrinking “Said Salke.

Despite this menacing-sounding line, Salke insisted that the show was more optimistic than a survival-based premise suggests.

“But that has a twist. It’s not the dystopian thing you would expect,” said Salke. “You take characters from different locations and they are moved to another location. There is a very personal puzzle and the earth plays a big role in it. It is not just a burning hell ball. There are actually some twists and turns in this story.”

McQueen is the latest creator to work with the streaming service and joins a list of individuals with overall contracts, including Lena Waithe, Gloria Calderón Kellett, and a first television contract with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

This is a significant change from McQueen’s views at the time of Widows’ release when he spoke to IndieWire about his experience working with a pilot in the HBO system half a decade ago.

