advertisement

With the spread of the corona virus in China and the uncertainty surrounding the United States’ trade relations with the country, the industry is experiencing a new wave of concern.

To discuss the issues that matter most to executives, FN teamed up with Steve Lamar, who assumed the role of President and CEO of the American Apparel and Footwear Association this month, to address five of the top U.S. footwear industry issues discuss launch until 2020.

The influence of the corona virus

“An immediate impact that we currently see in China will affect the domestic economy and the retail market. Many stores are closed, especially retail in the affected provinces, and while the Chinese New Year tends to close some stores anyway, the corona virus is now expanding them. When China reopens after the new year, you will see what impact it has on production and freight. It is new, so understandably there is a lot of fear, and if you publish information that is not necessarily well founded, it will fuel a crisis. We’re going to ask our members, “What do you say to your employees to protect them?” What are you experiencing What can you tell us? “We want to be as helpful as possible and are currently in this phase of information gathering.”

advertisement

connected

How tariffs are taken into account

“Lunar New Year was earlier this year and many companies wanted to deliver products early. This overlapped with the data on which tariffs were reduced from 15% to 7.5%. They tried to determine whether too much product should be delivered at a rate of 15% or whether they could keep it until it dropped to 7.5%. At that time, several companies were wondering whether they had made the mistake of shipping the entire product too early. Now they’re probably a little bit relieved because they have more time to use their mitigation techniques. “

US-China trade relations

“The good news is that we are more predictable. The bad news is that predictability also includes tariffs. Many people have come to the conclusion that these tariffs do not disappear and that this may have been the case for some time. Knowing this will give you incentives to incorporate this into your cost structure. Everyone has different ways to deal with it, but I think you will find that these costs go into contracts with suppliers themselves or are included in pricing and may end up on the shelves during the 2020 holiday season. This first step raises as many questions as it answers. What we want to see is the abolition of tariffs.

Regardless of whether you agree with the President or not, his thinking contains an element that takes into account the concept of tariffs as a means of generating revenue and creating a long-term balance. He sees tariffs as a means of achieving his political goals. Given this attitude, it is difficult to dissuade him from this view, but we will continue to work on it. There are many people in Washington who disagree with this view. So we’re working with them to make sure he understands how to proceed with the next steps. “

The sustainability movement

“I think we’re going to have a lot of discussion about sustainability this year. April 22 is Earth Day for the 50th time. You’ve seen that the industry is largely committed to sustainability. What people Thinking of it as a marketing concept five years ago is much more in our DNA, it’s also the beginning of a new decade where you can see what else you can do to help the environment. There are a number of technologies out there , Production processes and materials – very different from a few years ago. The ability to be more sustainable will be more achievable. There are pioneers in the industry who have created a path that others can follow. “

Make progress in the environment

“One of the challenges we all face as an industry is that there are some companies that want to make sure they can do something before they make a public commitment. It’s great to say that you are reducing water consumption or reducing chemical emissions. But what steps are you actually taking to achieve this? It’s not just about talking about the conversation until you can have the conversation. that can be seen as an empty promise. Some of these companies are marginalized because they are still looking for the best options to be sustainable. I’m just thrilled that so much more attention is being drawn here. Our summit in March is all about sustainability. “

Want more?

Coronavirus could cost China’s economy up to $ 14 billion, a report said

AAFA to Trump: Customs duties have done serious damage to American companies

Can fast fashion survive in the age of sustainability?

advertisement