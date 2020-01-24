advertisement

Jon Stewart and Steve Carell are together again for Focus Features “Irresistible”, and the mini reunion with “Daily Show” could be exactly as the title suggests.

Stewart wrote, directed, and produced the upcoming film, in which Carell acts as a democratic political advisor who helps a retired ex-marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small town in Wisconsin. Carell has to fight cows alongside the other bull that goes with local politics.

The comedy also features Rose Byrne, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso. As far as we can tell, the five don’t lick their faces.

Watch the trailer from the video above. Budweiser is a twist-off, city slicker.

Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment produced the picture together with Stewart.

“Irresistible” will hit theaters on Friday, May 29th.

