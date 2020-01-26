advertisement

All Derby County fans know that Steve Bloomer was the first football super star.

He scored a record number of goals for England, approved the football kit, including “the shoe that never fails to score”, and when the Queen Mary embarked on its maiden voyage, its image was part of a giant fresco in one of the public rooms representing famous British people.

His career has been primarily devoted to the Rams – there was a controversial transfer to Middlesbrough in 1906, but four years later he returned to welcome a hero, the brass band and everything in between, to Baseball Ground.

Bloomer was known for many things – he was also a good cricketer and baseball player – but he was best known for his impeccable timing.

When that left him, it was done in a spectacular way: on the eve of the First World War, he left to train in Germany. Thus, in August 1914, he was among the greatest British footballers interned in a civilian camp at Ruhleben in the Spandau district of Berlin.

What happened next is a remarkable story, now well told by freelance sports writer Paul Brown, who, although based in the Northeast, has local ties.

His father was from Derby and his grandfather ran butcher shops on Stanley Street and the town’s Market Hall.

Brown just presented The Ruhleben Football Association: How Steve Bloomer’s Footballers Survived at First World War Prison Camp.

Surrounded by barbed wire and armed guards, living in misery and surviving on meager rations, Bloomer and others, including his fellow countrymen in England Fred Pentland and Sam Wolstenholme, and John Cameron, the former Scottish international and player-manager from Tottenham Hotspur, found salvation in what they knew best – football.

Teams for Steve Bloomer’s farewell match at Ruhleben in 1918 (Bloomer is the fifth player on the left, standing)

(Image: Anton Rippon)

They swapped balls, demarcated fields with lime, and formed the Ruhleben Football Association, which organized league and cup competitions involving hundreds of players and watched by thousands of spectators.

Ruhleben was a former horse racing track with around 4,500 men now crammed into 11 dirty stables. The guards were cruel, food was scarce and the camp commander was incompetent.

However, one way or another, while this “Great War for Civilization” was raging, Bloomer and his fellow prisoners, thanks to football, managed to establish a kind of order and normality.

A handful of detainees even managed to escape. Bloomer later summed it up: “Myself and many others would not have survived without football.”

Bloomer himself did not have to escape. In March 1918, he was allowed to leave for neutral Holland. He then coached in the Netherlands and Spain and worked for the county of Derby.

He died in Derby in April 1938. After reading the book, I would certainly now like to see the film. Paul Brown’s remarkably detailed account of this remarkable endeavor is, I suggest, the true Escape To Victory and deserves the consideration of a filmmaker.

Maybe see you on the red carpet?

.

