LONDONR – Sterling will be almost 4% stronger in a year than it is now, according to a Reuters market strategist survey, based on expectations that Britain will secure a trade deal with the European Union this year, despite its stance. tough beginners.

On Monday, the pound fell into disrepair after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set tough conditions for trade talks. Some of the predictions in the Reuters poll came before Johnson’s speech.

Britain left the EU on Friday and Johnson’s comments on Monday have rebuilt fears of a cliff – by which no trade deal is agreed – at the end of an 11-month transition period for which Johnson has repeatedly said he does not will require to last.

Foreign exchange strategists in Reuters polls have repeatedly said that leaving without a deal, and so trading only in the rules of the World Trade Organization, would be harsh for the economy and the worst outcome for the pounds.

The currency ended January on a high note after the Bank of England surprised many by leaving pending borrowing costs down but fell by 1.7% to $ 1,2984 on Monday. It was trading around $ 1.30 on Tuesday after better data than expected from construction.

Average forecasts on Jan. 31-Feb. 4 a survey of 65 strategists indicated that the pound would rise to $ 1.31 a month, $ 1.32 in six months and then $ 1.35 a year.

That’s still below the $ 1.50 it was trading before the June 2016 referendum, when the British voted 52% to 48% to leave the world’s largest trading bloc.

With little time to agree on a bail-out deal, economists in a Reuters poll last month said there was an average of a 20% chance of a disorderly exit at the end of the transition period, during which existing arrangements are implemented. as if Britain were still an EU Member

BUNXIT BOUNCE?

Johnson’s strong election victory in December fueled hopes of a Brexit boom in the economy, and the BoE said on January 30th a recent surge in growth had weakened the issue of borrowing more monetary support.

“A jump in UK economic growth aided by a good-sized fiscal stimulus in Q2 remains our core issue,” said James McCormick, global head of desk strategy at NatWest Markets.

“We still like to buy sterling and BOE’s decision to cut a cut last week (which was a surprise to us) has given the brilliant trend some renewed momentum.”

In contrast to the BoE, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank eased the policy last year.

But the outbreak of coronavirus that spreads far beyond China’s borders has raised more risks of global growth and is set to keep the US dollar, which has dominated most of the others in the foreign exchange markets for about two years, so also set on his throne in 2020.

With the prospect of the euro zone’s growth already lukewarm before the outbreak of the virus and no longer the policy changes expected by the ECB, little movement is expected between the pound and the single currency.

Trading at around 84.9 pence on Tuesday, at one month, six and 12 months a euro will be worth 85.0p, the survey found.

(Poll by Manjul Paul and Sujith Pai Editing by Gareth Jones)

