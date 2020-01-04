advertisement

The stepson of the real Chuckie O’Brien (played by Jesse Plemons) publicly screened Scorsese’s film on Friday.

In an editorial published in the New York Times, O’Brien’s stepson Jack Goldsmith wrote about the “devastating” effect that over 44 years of newspaper articles, books and films – with “The Irishman” as the most recent example – had on his 86-year-old stepfather. Recognizing that O’Brien was “Jimmy Hoffa’s closest associate,” Goldsmith wrote that the FBI’s investigation into O’Brien, based on evidence, led to his expulsion from the Teamsters union and friends lost and how the FBI’s refusal to disclose the information relieving it led to “Chuckie’s innocence being largely hidden in one of the most notorious crimes of the 20th century, his guilt being publicly suspected, his honor defiled.”

According to Goldsmith, Chuckie feared that Scorsese’s film would make his alleged involvement in the Hoffa disappearance a reality in popular culture that was not seen in previous books, headlines, and films. It turned out to be worse than he feared. “

When Goldsmith confirmed that Scorsese had sorted things out in terms of “surface truths” and “feeling of true crime,” he added, “But beyond these surface truths and despite the feeling of” true crime, “the film is a fiction “And, according to O’Brien,” The Irishman “was” one of the best fake films I’ve ever seen. “O’Brien pointed out that no one knew exactly how or who killed Jimmy Hoffa, only that this was the case the case couldn’t have been at O’Brien’s.

But, according to Goldsmith, one of the biggest slaps in the face for his stepfather – apart from the movie in which he was portrayed as a “stupid ass” – was “the portrayal of Mr. Sheeran’s closeness to Mr. Hoffa”.

“What Mr. Scorsese actually did was to put Mr. Sheeran in Chuckie’s role in Mr. Hoffa’s life. It was Chuckie, not Mr. Sheeran, who for decades was” an intimate companion, driver, bodyguard and special advisor “to Mr. Hoffa acted as working journalist Victor Riesel noted in the 1960s that Chuckie had expected him to be “marked with the disappearance” in the film, and had not expected Mr. Scorsese to acquire his close relationship with Hoffa – that precious blood, the sweat, the tears and the joy of a three-decade father-son relationship, the culmination of Chuckie’s life – and there would be Mr. Sheeran for everyone to see and believe in the world. ”

In 2019, Goldsmith’s book “In Hoffa’s Shadow: A Stepfather, Disappeared in Detroit and My Quest for the Truth” was published, in an attempt to summarize the truth about what happened to Hoffa and to shed light on how it happened to O’Brien Life was turned upside down after its disappearance.

