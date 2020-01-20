advertisement

Former US Open winner Sloane Stephens ended the women’s draw as the highest participant on the first day of the Australian Open on Monday.

The 2017 Grand Slam winner at Flushing Meadows and the 24th at Melbourne lost to Zhang Shuai in three sets and are in poor shape.

The Chinese defeated the 26-year-old American 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 after Stephens lost all three of their games in 2020.

Stephens also lost to Zhang in three sets in the first round of 2018.

Zhang, who is 35th in the world, was rewarded by the crowd with a “Happy Birthday” performance – she will be 31 on Tuesday.

“I tried to focus on every point. Many thanks to my entire team and the national team as well as the coaches who helped me with the winter training – hard work! Zhang said.

