Super Bowl 2020: Ross answers all questions from the Bloomberg Power Players Summit

MIAMI – Stephen Ross, the dolphin owner, loves Tom Brady, but it doesn’t sound like the legendary signal caller is coming to Miami shortly.

“Right,” said Ross on Friday when asked if it didn’t fit now. “I mean, we’re building. He is a tough competitor. He is a great quarterback. He is the greatest ever. I don’t know why everyone is writing about it. Hey, people need something to write about. But you know…”

Ross spoke to local reporters after recording a segment for a show in Bloomberg News at the Power Players Summit. During the recording, when asked about Brady, the pending free agent, he said, “We are a team that is being built. I don’t know why he wants to come to the dolphins. He is the toughest competitor. He is a winner. We’re in a phase with the Dolphins trying to build a team for the future. “

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is all connected to Miami. Tagovailoa loves Miami and fans love him. But Ross is concerned.

“I was down there to see him,” said Ross. “Tua is a great player. I’m just worried about his health … The coaches really make decisions about draft decisions. We have to look at how he is doing and what are the alternatives. “

If Miami doesn’t design Tagovailoa, they could certainly choose another quarterback like Justin Herbert or Jordan Love. Ross said Miami would choose a rookie quarterback to complement veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“I think (Fitzpatricks) fits our team coming back well,” said Ross. “We will certainly design a quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick is 37 and will be 38. We know that it is not the future of the franchise. But he’s a great person. He is a great mentor. And he’s the guy you want. “

Ross was asked if he was ready to sell the team. A report on Pro Football Talk said: “Some believe Ross may decide to sell sooner or later because (business partner Bruce) Beal buys the team and Brady sells part of it.”

Ross didn’t say so quickly.

“I’m not interested in selling,” said Ross. “Zero. I got it? People want to write. You can write what you want. I’m an owner until I die. I love it.”

The Super Bowl LIV is a crowning moment for Ross, who was deep in his own pockets to renovate the Hard Rock Stadium and partially bring balance to South Florida.

“I’m just unhappy that we’re not there,” said Ross.

