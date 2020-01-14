advertisement

A miracle is happening. 2020 may go down after the year that smart culture died. Numerous celebrities showed up at the last entry of 2019 to fly the common sense flag. Ricky Gervais, Dave Chappelle, Louis CK, Sarah Silverman and JK Rowling found support among the masses, and now we can add to that list the great novelist Stephen King.

Explaining his votes for the Oscar nomination, King announced by mail: “As a writer, I am allowed to nominate in only 3 categories: Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Original Screenplay. For me, the issue of diversity – as it does for individual actors and directors, however – did not arise. That meant, I would never consider diversity in art matters. Only quality. It seems to me that doing otherwise would be wrong. “

… I would never consider diversity in art matters. Only quality. It seems to me that doing otherwise would be wrong.

advertisement

– Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

A powerful figure like Stephen King who expresses this universal truth about art and artists is a game changer. King’s statement is in direct contrast to comedian Issa Rae, who said “congratulations to those men” after announcing all-male nominations in the best director category.

Art matters more than artists: it places beauty above identity. We ended up in this mess because identity politics is grafted on everything we do. We began to regress as a culture when we rejected the notion of separating art from the artist. We lost our way when we put plates on authenticity and competence. We believed it didn’t matter if a song, painting or film was great, but whether the artwork was produced by a non-binary, Latinx, disabled activist.

The idea was that diversity itself was its own reward, overestimating objective considerations such as merit, technical ability or quality. In order to increase diversity in relation to other considerations, objectivity was shown to be biased in itself. Through perpetuating the concept of unconscious bias, there was no way a person could make an objective judgment on a piece of art without questioning whether their view was essentially racist, enabling, homophobic, misogynistic or prejudiced.

This left us afraid of our judgments, not just to express them, but to make them at all. Responses to King’s comment called his view “white supremacist” because that’s where we landed: the objective appearance of a white man is considered racist if he chooses white men’s work over women’s work, or work of other races and ethnicities. The assumption is that, whether intentional or not, he is racist.

We started rewarding artists for what they are instead of what they do, and the artists responded by creating boring identity work instead of really working from their heart. That’s how we ended up with such truly mediocre content and artists that place more value on their diversity identity and virtue than truth, beauty and honesty. There is no magic answer that will a) eliminate all prejudice and b) ensure that the target always comes out best. We need to be open-minded when making judgments, considering multiple perspectives, and making a decision based on all factors.

A tragic irony of identity politics is how it has led to the immediate dehumanization and deletion of those who are perceived to be the wrong kind of people. Yesterday, actor Vince Vaughn suffered a potentially major blow to his career simply because he was seen talking to the US president. This is all. We have no idea what he said. Just a Twitter clip of a smile, some banter and a handshake, and his career is in jeopardy. Maybe the wokesters would have preferred if Vaughn was rude, or punched him or something.

Perhaps King has taken note of how the smart world treats people like shit while claiming to be empathetic and forward thinking, or has noted that fine art and good people have consistently felt like “haters” or “white supremacists” in the name of progress.

The recent fake controversy over the Joker movie illustrates this. For months, the media worried about the film’s perceived message of “white supremacy,” worried that movie theaters across the country would be filmed by crazy footage. That didn’t happen, and the Joker runs all the films with eleven Oscar nominations – unless all Oscar voters are white supremacists.

Ricky Gervais was threatened with being banned from hosting the Golden Globes after being hated and transphobic for comments on Twitter. The Globes has no cave, judging by the ratings for smart points, and the result was arguably the most entertaining hosting concert of all time. This is what happens when you do not capitulate. You won. Everybody wins.

Stephen King’s vital artistic gratitude for art’s sake will make waves and change his mind. Like Gervais and JK Rowling, he is too big to fail. We should be thankful that he spoke, and let others have the courage to speak their minds. Smart culture has stifled our media, culture, and corporations, but as revenue declines, boring work goes unrecorded, and the public begins to wake up, things have begun to change. Smart culture is losing. Let’s finish it.

The post that Stephen King speaks the truth about waking up power first appeared in The Millennial Mill.

advertisement