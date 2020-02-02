advertisement

(CNN) – Stephen King left Facebook after expressing concern about false information and privacy.

“I will stop using Facebook,” the author said on Twitter on Friday. “Not familiar with the flow of fake information that is allowed in his political advertisements, nor do I have confidence in his ability to protect the privacy of his users. Follow me (and Molly, also known as The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you want. “

His Facebook profile has since been deleted.

King, who has written more than 50 books, is best known for his horror and fantasy genres, many of which have been adapted into films and television programs.

However, the 72-year-old is politically active and very outspoken, especially with regard to his views on US President Donald Trump. And when it comes to Facebook, King isn’t a fan of it either.

Facebook received more and more attention to allow politicians to place false ads.

On January 9, Facebook said it would not ban political advertising or introduce any form of fail-safe measure to prevent lies in those politician advertisements from being spread over the internet.

Facebook allows advertisers to target small groups, including even specific groups of users, with ads. Some critics – including some Facebook employees – have expressed concern that such highly targeted political advertisements could undermine political discourse by reducing the likelihood that competing campaigns and the press could see the ads and provide transparency and context for the messages.

Twitter, on which King remains active, announced in October that it will stop accepting political advertisements.

