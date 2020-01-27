advertisement

The author’s Washington Post, which addresses the shortage of diverse nominees in the film industry, appears two weeks after King criticized Twitter comments on the subject.

Stephen King criticized the Oscars’ failure to nominate various artists in a Washington Post column on Monday, arguing that the award ceremony was still “in favor of the whites”.

The prolific horror writer noted that creative excellence is not constrained by an individual’s background, and stressed that diversity makes art richer and bolder. Though King noted that the film industry had made progress in diversity over the decades, he argued that progress was far from being expected in the right direction, especially with regard to high-profile ceremonies such as the Academy Awards.

King’s column was published about two weeks after the criticism of tweets that he aimed only at quality in art and not at diversity. Although King pointed out in detail in subsequent tweets that the background of an individual should not affect his chances of success, there was nevertheless a consistent recoil. The creator of “When They See Us”, Ava DuVernay, particularly criticized King and described his comment as “backward and ignorant” and was dissatisfied with his explanations below.

King praised DuVernay’s “When They See Us” in his “Washington Post” column as the work of the “creative genius” – the duo also exchanged words briefly on Twitter – and emphasized that the Oscar voters were far too white and male.

IndieWire has asked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which operates the Oscars, to comment.

The inadequacies of the Academy Awards in nominating various talents have existed for decades and are particularly noteworthy when the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite started a trend in social media in response to the 2015 nomination list. Although the academy continues to add new members, King argued that its voters still don’t do justice to the industry. He wrote that many of the Oscar nominees, including “The Irishman”, “Ford vs. Ferrari”, “1917”, “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” were “man fiction” that boasted a lot of “fighting, weapons and lots of white faces.”

Oscar voters are expected to seriously consider all films for prizes. King asked how many of the older, whiter Academy Harriet members would have watched Kasi Lemmons Harriet Tubman’s biographical film or The Last Black Man in Hollywood and whether they appreciated the importance of such films.

Oscar voters have long been criticized for their alleged lack of thoroughness. Actress Carey Mulligan (starring in the last Sundance premiere of “Promising Young Woman”) reiterated King’s concern about the Academy’s weekend voting process at the festival, suggesting that voters have to pass some kind of test in order to to prove that they are watching all relevant films before voting.

HBO’s “The Outsider” is the latest television adaptation of King’s work. Future adaptations of King’s “Lisey’s Story”, “The Stand”, “Sleeping Beauties” and “The Eyes of the Dragon” are in the works at Apple TV +, CBS, AMC and Hulu.

