Republic of Ireland Under-21 coach Stephen Kenny said the Irish governments treated football as a “minority sport”.

Since the financial future of the FAI is still in the air, government funding remains withheld and will be suspended for the time being. On Friday, grants for the new Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund were announced with just one successful FAI application.

State funds were used to provide EUR 2 million for the construction of a new Münster competence center in Glanmire. This is only available when the management and corporate governance problems are resolved.

Kenny spoke to Virgin Media Sport about Virgin Media One tonight and was surprised at this number.

“I think football is the most played sport in Ireland, 300,000, between young and adult players who play the game every week, and that’s really amazing.

“I think one of the things, it’s amazing when you think about when there was such mass participation that the government’s money was 2.9 million.”

“I think it opens everyone’s eyes to say that we’ve done a lot compared to other sports in the past 20 years – even though we’re the biggest sport and the majority sport – we were treated like a minority sport. Me think that was obvious. “

Kenny said it was not his job to address Ross about the damage that would result from withholding funds.

It is not for me to say. After all, things are going better now. There seems to be a really positive mood with the new independent directors. That seems to help.

Obviously, my concerns are with the FAI’s 200 employees, the hundreds of players and employees in our national league, and I think it’s an evolving industry and I think it could be a brilliant industry in Ireland – with the right investment and the right vision – could be a great industry.

In any case, good progress has been made, and that has to be positive, and hopefully there is more stability behind the scenes.

