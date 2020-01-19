advertisement

Rory MacCrimmon, chef at the Golf Inn in St Andrews, shares his culinary heroes and favorite dishes with Caroline Lindsay.

Q Food from the desert islands?

A game related to everything, I love to cook during the game season, so probably the grouse or the partridge would be my choice.

Q Favorite TV chef?

A Tom Kerridge, taking simple ingredients and making them super tasty. It evokes a little inspiration to improve the classics.

Q Favorite cookbook?

Both The Flavor Bible and Harold McGee’s On Food and Cooking are excellent readings in their own right and provide a good overview of the flavor profiles and science behind cooking.

Q Favorite ingredient?

A I’m really enjoying sage right now – it works well as a sweet and bitter element in a dish and is especially tasty with chicken or duck.

Q The most hated ingredient?

A coriander – for me, it’s too strong a flavor and a taste of soap for my palate.

Q Perfect dinner?

A Stephen Fry, he has a wealth of knowledge and I find him very interesting.

Q Favorite kitchen gadget and why?

A A Thermomix because they make purees and velvets super smooth, heating and mixing at the same time. Also handy for making flavored oils.

Q Favorite music for cooking?

A I tend not to listen to music during cooking to stay focused, but between services, some 80s hair metal is always good to sing.

Q Perfect menu?

At Autumn menus, the range of meats and vegetables is excellent at this time of year in Scotland.

Q Preferred country for food?

In Scotland there are so many products on our doorstep and treated with respect and care can be the best in the world.

Q Favorite chef, living or dead?

An Anthony Bourdain who opened the door to culinary culture with his documentaries and his book Kitchen Confidential is a fantastic read.

Q Favorite culinary season?

Fall is a delight for me and August 12 is on my calendar because it marks the start of the game season.

Q Salt or pepper?

A salt for seasoning; in my opinion, pepper is closer to a spice.

Q Favorite herb?

A thyme or a sage because they are so versatile.

Q Favorite spice?

A pepper because it can bring out a touch of warmth in something without being too overwhelming, for example a simple pepper whiskey sauce.

Q Favorite way to cook the humble potato?

A simple creamy mashed potato, such a versatile product and can be flavored with many different ingredients to add something different to a dish.

Q Favorite recipe if you are in a hurry?

A soda bread … no proof or waiting just mix and bake … we call it danger bread in the kitchen.

Q Favorite naughty snacking?

At Chips, any chef will tell you that there is always a couple left in the bowl and that you cannot resist.

Q Favorite health foods?

A couscous.

Q Ideal picnic dish?

A cheese, crackers and pickles. No plate necessary, just a knife.

Q Ideal barbecue food?

A BBQ duck is very tasty, just like the BBQ banana is nice with just a touch of honey and crème fraîche as a dip.

Q Are you critical of food when dining out?

A I try not to be as much as possible, it is better to let the chef tell his own story through his food. If there is a problem, I understand that everyone is human and we all make mistakes.

Q Do you tip in restaurants?

Always, especially if the service has been good.

Q Tip for fail-safe cooking?

Controlling the temperature when working in pots or ovens is the key to consistency and precision.

Q In your opinion, the worst sin in the kitchen?

A Do not season food or tasting before sending it to a customer.

Oven-roasted plum partridge

ingredients

For 2 people

1 whole partridge (available at butchers)

??? mashed potatoes

2 slices of black pudding

2 radishes cut in half

½ plum

¼ turnip

Sage sprigs

2 cloves garlic

Butter

Cream

Beef broth

Salt and pepper

directions

Cut the breasts from the partridge crown and season.

Sear in a hot pan, skin side up (if the skin side down, the breast shrinks).

Once turned over to grasp the skin side, add a knob of butter, a sprig of sage, mash the garlic and add, sprinkle with a spoon.

Cook for a few minutes in the pan.

Remove the heat and lightly cover with aluminum foil and the residual heat will finish cooking.

Boil the potatoes in salt water from the cold.

Once cooked, strain and add a knob of butter, salt, pepper (if desired) and a small drizzle of cream and mash until smooth.

Crumble the black pudding and place it in the oven on low heat until it is cooked through and breaks easily.

Thinly slice the turnip, add it to a saucepan with a little more sage, salt, pepper and lightly cook the turnip, adding water to stop the turnip from coloring too much.

Once cooked, fill the pan halfway on the turnip and also add a touch of cream and a knob of butter.

Once fully cooked with a soft and fluffy texture blitz with a food processor until velvety, season to taste.

Cut the radishes in half for a more pleasant presentation, refresh them in a little water.

Give the radish a little butter and a light season of salt.

Once all the elements are finished, you are ready to season and taste, serve with a little beef broth or if you feel adventurous, use the carcass of partridge, red wine and root vegetables to make your own juice.

thegolfinn.co.uk

