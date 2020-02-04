advertisement

Two days after WeWork hired the new CEO, the limited series found a pioneer after the company’s dramatic rise and fall – inventor Stephen Falk.

The untitled WeWork project from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content will play Nicholas Braun (cousin Greg from HBO’s “Succession”) as WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann. This is based on the upcoming book by Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell, who have been reporting on the company for several years.

Falk is best known as the creator of FX’s “You’re the Worst” and writes for “Orange Is the New Black” and “Weeds”. He will partner with Braun Executive Producer, with Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content starring Studio through their partnership.

The series will begin this year as Braun has committed to shoot the WeWork project immediately after season 3 production of “Succession” is finished.

According to the show’s description, the book will “record the spectacular rise and fall of the nearly $ 50 billion start-up that skyrocketed like Uber and Airbnb just for its attempted IPO in the wake of revelations about the Unpredictable management and staff see enrichment from its founder Adam Neumann as well as questions about his business model and the role of funders like JPMorgan and Softbank. “The book is published on Crown, a reprint by Penguin Random House.

The series has not yet ended up in a network.

