The Calgary Center Association is turning Stephen Avenue into a free, family-friendly outdoor entertainment area for Family Day weekend for GLOW.

GLOW Winter Festival will feature live music, dance, ice lounge and light fixtures along the four blocks of Stephen Square from First Street S.E. to 3rd Street S.W.

“This festival, which began as an art walk, has built on our foundation and has now become a winter fun festival for the whole family to enjoy,” said Calgary Downtown Association Executive Director Marco De Iaco.

There will be three live music stages, with musicians including Tyler Shaw, The Harpoonist & The Ax Murderer, Michael Bernard Fitzgerald, Neon Dreams, Shred Kelly, The Static Shift and Jesse Roper.

The entertainment includes an illuminated ice slide, ax throws, a no-train train, outdoor patios at The Guild and Milestones, ice carving and a sugar stack. The event takes place at 4-10 p.m. on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 and 4-7 p.m. on February 16th.

For complete information on the festival, visit glowyyc.com.

twitter.com/thejonroe

jroe@postmedia.com

