advertisement

After Conor McGregor’s incredibly quick win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone last week at UFC 246 pay-per-view, Stephen A. Smith said he didn’t think Conor had done much because Cerrone hadn’t offered enough of one Struggle.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-sE_PPifTQ (/ embed)

Joe Rogan took an exception to a way of thinking and interpreted it as a shot at Cerrone, the UFC legend, instead of Cerrone’s one-night performance. He criticized Stephen A. extensively in his own MMA podcast. You can read the whole thing at MMA Junkies if you want; a selected protocol:

advertisement

“It looks bad for everyone,” said Rogan. “ESPN looks bad, it looks bad, the sport looks bad.” There are other people who can. … We have a lot of people out there who understand the sport. There are many of them. But the special thing about it is that it is very popular. (He just got a contract extension) because his personality is so funny. It’s fun to watch and people love (explosive) speaking, and they love to argue about (explosive) things, and one person can argue better. Stephen A. Smith is really good at it. But it’s not the right place for MMA. It is simply not the right place. It’s not the same. “

Rogan made it clear on several occasions that he thought Smith was a “nice guy” and that every handful of personal interactions they shared was positive. He said he understood the brand Smith built for himself and the image he portrayed. However, he insisted that this is not the type of person who has a prominent role in MMA analysis.

“There is a lot of money in Stephen A. Smith,” said Rogan. “He is really entertaining. The (explosive) speech he does is a guy who is fun to watch. He talks a lot (explicitly) and he gets really loud and everyone disagrees with him. It has made him a fantastic one Career. He transfers that to MMA – I think it’s a bad idea. “

Stephen A. has now got wind of it and promised to respond after taking care of a “family business” that was probably more harmless than what this sentence might sound like if you imagine him saying it.

I’ve been dealing with family businesses for the next few hours. But I will answer this BULLSHIT … TODAY!

– Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 25, 2020

And he replied with a 3.5 minute Twitter video.

You’re wrong about this, @joerogan. pic.twitter.com/eU140zXlcW

– Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 26, 2020

It is less a feud than a heartfelt disagreement, which is almost admirable. Presumably because both men know that they have large platforms, they should choose to drop more personal bombs, although both also cut it a bit near this line. Another selected transcript via MMA junkies:

“I am not claiming to be the lover that you are or anyone else who is involved in the sport. But sorry I have been a reporter for 25 years. I have covered sport at a variety of competition levels regardless of what the sport is This includes boxing and the UFC. I don’t care if I do it. It doesn’t take much time to get three blows on the nose that Conor McGregor ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone gave and him in 20 seconds Folded, knowing that Conor blocked him only one blow. It doesn’t take much time to watch the fight and say, “Sorry? I have not seen enough to convince myself that Conor would not convince in a rematch against (Khabib) Nurmagomedov. Or against (Jorge) Masvidal, that wouldn’t hurt. Because after that you judge greatness. It is not just the fight they are in. It’s about who they’re turning against.

What are we talking about here? We’re talking about Conor McGregor against one of the next two possible. So you look at him and say, “Excuse me, have I seen enough after such a long pause?” You lost to Nurmagomedov and an exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather before, did you see enough? Hell no, we haven’t seen enough. There is nothing wrong with that. I said that that night. I will say it again. I’ll say it next week, next month, next year. I stand by it. And I don’t think that rejecting this position justifies the kind of criticism that went in my direction.

“Apart from that, you are entitled. You have your right, just as I have the right to answer as I am doing. But every time you want to talk to me about this struggle or if you want to talk to me about my qualifications want to talk to discuss something in the world of sport, give time and place, Joe Rogan, and I’ll show up. It’s not a problem. It’s not a problem at all. You don’t know me, so I won’t take you for it Throwing out that you talked like that without calling me. I don’t care about all of this. I respect where you come from. You are wrong about this and I tell you that you are wrong.

Stephen A. undoubtedly had the right to respond to the criticism and it is easy to see which line it is. Rogan essentially says that criticism of Cerrone in the way Smith did after the blows he was already taking literally amassed. Meanwhile, Smith points out this slight loss as a stepping stone to analyzing what’s next for McGregor, and that’s where the conflict lies.

In addition, ESPN should definitely have a morning debating show titled “Having Said That, You Are Entitled”.

(MMA junkies)

advertisement