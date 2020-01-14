advertisement

At the beginning of a new year with a new CEO, Under Armor also presents a new campaign.

The sports company today presented its campaign “The Only Way Is Through” to the media at its headquarters in Baltimore. The effort shows how the momentum can help athletes “get better than they thought possible” and achieve their goals.

The platform was launched with a 90-second star video that featured several athletes, including triple NBA champion Stephen Curry and long-range receiver D.K. by Seattle Seahawks. Metcalf, two-time World Cup winner Kelley O’Hara and six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, among others.

advertisement

Seattle Seahawks Broad Receiver D.K. Metcalf in Under Armour’s campaign “The Only Way Is Through”.

CREDIT: Under armor

Under Armor said the brand will release more content later this year that tells the stories of athletes “exploring their passing times”.

“This is not a clever advertising slogan. This is a statement that encompasses what everyone who wants to achieve a goal understands in their hearts,” said Brian Boring, vice president of brand development at Under Armor, in a statement. that there are no shortcuts and no magical solution. It’s wiser to think, work harder, be better than yesterday – through the highest ups and downs – and be the best version of you. “

Michael Phelps in the Under Armor campaign “The Only Way Is Through”.

CREDIT: Under armor

Want more?

Under Armor Stock in the river after analysts raised concerns about North American business

Under Armor Federal Accounting Probe: Why Investors Are Suddenly Optimistic

This colorful Under Armor Curry 7 is a collaboration with Nerf Super Soaker

Would you like to read other articles like this one?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement