The procedures of a process of deposition in the Senate are a mix of simple actions – such as house managers who walk the articles to the other room and the Supreme Court of the Supreme Court that curses senators as jurors – and a more complex set of rules, traditions and precedents which explain how the test is carried out.

The latter are formed by interpretations of the president, battles between the parties and the charged political emotions during a moment in history where a minister is threatened. No two deposition tests are exactly the same. Although there have only been two accusation tests for presidents, there have been many more for judges and other officials.

In other words, when President Donald Trump’s indictment process starts in the senate, some of the first steps on the floor will be clear while others are being made as they go and will not be so clear.

CNN spoke with former Senate MP Alan Frumin, who is also a CNN employee, to explain the first steps of the deposition now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is sending the items. Although there is a list of the steps below, Frumin emphasized that there may be twists that are handled in real time.

The Frumin guidelines are largely based on the “Rules of Procedure and Practice in the Senate during Session Proceedings,” which was last updated on August 16, 1986.

Here is Frumin’s shorter explanation of what to expect in the early stages of a Senate trial, which – like many of today’s Washington congress proceedings – is subject to change:

The House reports to the Senate that it has adopted articles of accusation against an individual and has appointed managers to prosecute the case in the Senate. This is likely to be done live on the Senate floor, although in some cases it has been done by delivering the articles to the Senate secretary when the Senate was absent. The Secretary of the Senate immediately informs the Chamber that the Senate is ready to receive the managers on behalf of the managers who display the articles of deposition – i.e. read the articles of deposition. This message usually gives Parliament the specific date and time for managers to exhibit the articles, which have generally arrived in the Senate unanimously. Arrival of house managers by order of the Senate to ‘exhibit’ the articles of accusation (sometimes referred to as ‘present’, but means ‘reading’). The managers are usually announced at the back door of the Senate Chamber by the majority secretary (currently Laura Dove, daughter of former Senate MP Robert Dove). It is possible that this ceremonial function can be performed by the sergeant-at-arms. The managers are then guided by the senate sergeant to the front of the Senate Chamber. A stage with a microphone will be placed in the well of the Senate for the exhibition of the articles. The regular senate president (currently it may be vice president, pro tempore president – GOP senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa – or another senator authorized by the senate to preside) instructs the sergeant to the following proclamation: “All persons are ordered to remain silent, on pain of imprisonment, while the House of Representatives presents articles to the Senate of the United States of accusation against” the president. One of the house managers reads the articles of deposition. The president then announces that “the senate will take the correct order with regard to the deposition, of which the Lower House is informed.” This means that the Senate will inform the House when it is ready to begin the process. The senate will appoint an escort committee to guide the chief judge to the senate chamber. The escort committee will guide the chief judge to the Senate Chamber. The president of the Senate, pro tempore, will take the oath to the chief judge: “Do you solemnly swear (or, if appropriate, confirm) that in all things that are part of the trial against the accusation of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God? “ The chief judge then takes the same oath to the senators present. Senators sign the Impeachment Trial Oath Book. The senate usually gives a summons to the accused officer, informs the accused to appear at the bar of the senate at a time specified in the summons and asks the accused officer for a reply. The senate usually requires a response (called a replication) from the managers to the accused’s response.

The Senate is expected to adopt a resolution that dictates the rules of the trial next Tuesday, when the trial seriously begins after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. This resolution formed the core of the impasse between Pelosi, a democrat and senate leader Mitch McConnell, a republican. Pelosi insisted that McConnell make the rules public – which would probably continue without democratic support – before sending the articles.

McConnell refused, arguing that the House cannot dictate to the Senate and how the trial should be conducted. McConnell has made it clear that the rules will reflect President Bill Clinton’s dismissal process in 1999 when the issue of summoning witnesses or subpoenas was made after arguments were opened by the house managers and counsel to the president.

And THEN the opening arguments of the process can begin. McConnell said earlier this week that the trial will seriously begin Tuesday.

Also worth seeing is a report from another Senate MP, Floyd Riddick, who, at the request of Senator Robert C. Byrd, while Watergate was unfolding, wrote a detailed investigation into the procedures and guidelines of all deposition tests carried out until then.

