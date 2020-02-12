advertisement

Teenage endurance runner Angus Sandy Mitchell started 2020 in style with the announcement of his entry into the elite Super Stars program of the British Racing Drivers’ Club.

The 19-year-old native of Letham, near Forfar, is the only Scottish to be included in the prestigious list of 13 drivers, published at club headquarters at Silverstone.

The BRDC Super Stars program represents the next level of BRDC’s efforts to nurture the best talent in national motor racing.

advertisement

© Provided

Mitchell in action in the Black Bull Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

In recent years, stars of Formula 1, including Lando Norris, Alex Albon and George Russell, have been on the program.

Mitchell, crowned runner-up to the Lamborghini Super Trofeo last season and category winner in the strenuous Spa 24 hour race, said he was honored to be elevated to the BRDC Super Stars program.

Sandy Mitchell (right) tasted victory at the 2019 24 Hours of Spa.

“To be recognized as one of the few British drivers who, according to the BRDC, is about to establish itself at the top of the professional world of motorsport is both an honor and a lesson in humility,” said Mitchell. , also winner of the Blancpain GT race. and the British GT Championships.

“For me personally, this is a major achievement.

“I have been part of the BRDC Rising Stars program for a few years, and this next step confirms that all of my hard work and good results in Great Britain, Europe and North America have been noticed and rewarded.”

The BRDC-managed program – the oldest and most prestigious motorsport club in the world – supports young drivers in a number of areas, including driver orientation and career counseling, dedicated fitness and public relations and media consultancy.

Mitchell, who is also a member of the Lamborghini Squadra Corse GT3 junior program, is about to announce his plans for the 2020 season in the coming weeks.

advertisement