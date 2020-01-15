advertisement

It is January, so you are probably consuming fully loaded TV shows and only dying for your next recommendation. We give you the original Sky series “COBRA”.

Sky has really improved its game show in recent years with its original content and this show ranks among the best in terms of high quality drama. ‘COBRA’ also has an impressive cast which includes Robert Carlyle, Victoria Hamilton, David Haig, Richard Dormer and Lucy Cohu. The intrigue is what you want, however, and if you like a bit of “end of the world” style action with your political dramas, then you’ll be stuck in “COBRA”.

The six-part series, written by Ben Richards, follows what happens when a national emergency in Britain causes a national blackout. With the whole country in chaos, a team called COBRA (which stands for Cabinet Office Briefing Room Assembly and which is truly a reality in the UK) – made up of the best British experts, crisis planners and top politicians – must come together to help bring society to the brink of collapse.

‘COBRA’ does not waste time going directly into the action with a captivating opening scene which sees an airplane losing power on a highway. We are then brought back to the beginning of the story and presented to Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Carlyle) and his chief of staff Anna Marshall (Hamilton). They have to face the daily concerns of their government, but they quickly discover that there could be something much more catastrophic on the way in the form of a solar storm.

The resulting massive blackout forces them to face impossible political decisions, while being attentive to their adversaries, who will use any sign of weakness as an opportunity to strike. Throughout all of this, they also put fierce pressure on their personal lives.

Victoria Hamilton and Robert Carlyle as Chief of Staff Anna Marshall and Prime Minister Robert Sutherland

It’s wonderful to see Robert Carlyle, an always tall actor, take center stage in a television series and really have the chance to explore the depths of a character. The Scottish actor, who became famous as Begbie’s iconic joker in “ Trainspotting ”, has recorded brilliant performances in various shows and movies over the years, from “ The Full Monty ” to the American series “ Once Upon a Time ”.

Talking about this new role, Carlyle said, “One of the things that interested me about the role and one of the reasons why it appealed to me is because it is different. is not your usual Conservative Prime Minister. He is doing his best to be different and to look at things from different angles. He is not old-fashioned in this regard. “

This solar storm and its aftermath are Sutherland’s first major challenge in the office, and while it may sound like science fiction, it is entirely possible. Carlyle said, “It happened about 100 years ago, I think. It caused terrible problems inside the country back then; nowadays it would cause even more problems because that we are so dependent on technology. A solar storm would wipe it all out. The internet could fall. We are so dependent on computer technology but a solar storm could destroy it. You can imagine it all going away overnight – phones laptops are disappearing, the Internet is disappearing – imagine the troubles we would be in.

“So it’s not too far from the truth. It reminds you of the fragility of our species, the fragility of our world – it could be torn apart overnight. I think that’s something people owe think.”

Victoria Hamilton (“The Crown”) shines as a brilliantly smart and sharp chief of staff Anna Marshall and is a threatening figure alongside the Prime Minister. As with many characters, she also has her own personal difficulties managing when an old flame appears, bringing with it very unwanted baggage. Talking about her role, Hamilton said, “She’s more morally complicated than being just a guy or a bad guy because there are definitely things she does throughout the series to do with her relationships. that many people would find questionable. “

Speaking of the show, she said: “I think ‘COBRA’ is as much a study of what having power positions does for their lives as much as it is obviously a fantastic thriller. C is a race against time to save the country from this terrible geographic event and its consequences. “

David Haig (‘The Thin Blue Line’, ‘Downton Abbey’) plays the role of Home Secretary Archie Glover-Morgan, an ambitious politician who is not afraid to give his opinion. Although his relationship with the Prime Minister is based on mutual respect, he would not let that hinder his desire for more power.

Haig said of his role, “One of the interesting things about him is that in the end, he realizes that when something becomes deeply serious, he has to respond seriously. But I think it what he wants is power, and he likes the battle for power. Having said that, I think there are moments in the series where he has to react seriously and with integrity. “

David Haig as Minister of the Interior Archie Glover-Morgan

Fraser Walker (Game of Thrones star Richard Dormer) is one of the best emergency planners in the country. However, he is undoubtedly facing his greatest challenge to date, as society as we know it falls around them. Although his ability to overcome and solve problems in his professional life is second nature, he is not as skilled in his personal life.

Richard Dormer as Fraser Walker

What this show does so well is that it manages to maintain a close balance between the sharp drama of the outside world and the personal struggles of the main characters, making you invest in their destiny and helping to better understand their thought process. .

Overall, “ COBRA ” is a well-paced political drama that not only looks good, but is action packed with great performances to get you started. An entertaining watch guaranteed to fill those cold January nights.

All COBRA episodes will be available on request for Sky customers from Friday, January 17. You can also watch it at 9 p.m. on Friday, exclusively on Sky One from this Friday.

