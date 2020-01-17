advertisement

Former Makerere academic Don Stella Nnyazi is currently serving a prison sentence. (FILE PHOTO)

The Oxfam Novib / PEN International Prize for Freedom of Expression 2020 was awarded to the distinguished Ugandan academic, writer and feminist activist, Dr Stella Nyanzi.

A medical anthropologist by training, Dr. Nyanzi has published numerous articles in the academic world on subjects at the intersection of culture, health, law, gender and sexuality.

According to a statement by the president of PEN International, Ms. Jennifer Clement on the organization’s website, Nyanzi is an ardent writer on social networks where she comments and discusses contemporary socio-political events, and she writes poetry, mainly on social media.

“She is a French-speaking activist for women’s rights and the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgendered and intersex people. In 2017, she launched the # Pads4girlsUg project, a fundraising campaign to buy and distribute sanitary pads for schoolgirls in Uganda, ”reads an excerpt.

Ms. Clement noted that Dr. Nyanzi is also known as a fierce public critic of the Ugandan president and a practitioner of “radical rudeness”, a traditional Ugandan strategy to destabilize the powerful through the tactical use of public insult.

Dr. Nyanzi is currently serving an 18-month sentence for “cyber-harassment,” in connection with a poem she wrote on Facebook in September 2018 criticizing President Museveni (and his mother).

“Stella Nyanzi was considered a criminal by the Ugandan authorities because she criticized people at the highest levels of power; although his words may be colorful and shocking to some, it is not enough to justify the imposition of sanctions, and public servants should tolerate a higher degree of criticism than ordinary citizens. At PEN, we firmly believe in the need for writers to be able to criticize, parody and make fun of the highest standards, ”reads the press release in part.

She said that the award recognizes Dr. Nyanzi as she has done for women, civil society and in defense of freedom of expression.

“We will continue to amplify his voice until his release,” wrote Clement.

